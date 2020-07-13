Your browser is out-of-date.

The elegant new office interiors in Pretoria

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
New corporate interior for 1Surance, Lynwood Glen, Pretoria
Our designer spotlight shines on Nuclei Lifestyle Design today. Located in Pretoria, Nuclei Lifestyle Design operates as an architectural firm dedicated to upmarket results and satisfied clients. Over 30 years’ experience and expertise are included in every project, regardless of whether it’s in the residential- or corporate industry.  

Today’s piece is certainly no exception. So, let’s see what these professionals got up to when they were asked to design new office interiors promoting a clean and calm working environment. 

A dazzling welcome

Reception
Now this is how you welcome guests or clients! Ample natural light filters in through these glass doors and windows, yet it’s the illumination added by that eye-catching lighting design above the reception that has our jaws on the floor. 

Brightly illuminated, yet still far from glaring, this reception space goes to great lengths to present a tranquil, almost spa-like space with its bamboo, balsa wood, walnut veneer, potted plants, and earthy/neutral colour palette. 

Reception
Perfectly practical

Main Boardroom
Of course it’s not only about visual style (although that’s important too). Practicality and functionality also need to play huge roles in the end result. And that’s exactly why these professionals opted to arrange their furniture into groups with semi-private modesty screens in the working areas to encourage interaction between employees. 

As for the boardroom, privacy is very much a part of this space’s design, as is the commitment to sufficient lighting (how fantastic is that ceiling design?), new and improved furnishings, plus a decent dose of decor and accessories to spruce up this working space's personality. 

Main Boardroom
The charming kitchenette

Kitchenette
Busy employees need to eat, too. And here is where we present this welcoming office kitchenette with its immaculate storage areas (no risk of clutter here!), adequate seating spots, modern lighting, plus supreme visual character via those richly textured wooden finishes. 

The open-plan office

Open plan office
The same clean, earthy colour scheme we greeted in the reception area still follows us around, neatly styling up everything from individual work stations to wall art and carpeting. The end result? A modern, up-and-running office space with a sophisticated look and heaps of potential for employers and employees alike!

It’s not just about looking pretty! Learn why with Interior Design 101: Why form should follow function.

The 5 best renovations to up your property value
Do you feel inspired by these modern offices’ new and improved style?

