The 5 best renovations to up your property value

We all want to get the best value for our properties, which is why so many of us opt for renovation projects that could (hopefully) entice buyers. But home renovations are tricky. What you put in is not necessarily what you get out. Sometimes it’s more, and sometimes it’s a lot less depending on various factors.
So, if a remodel has been stewing in your brain for quite some time, put it on pause for now. Consider these 5 popular renovation projects which have proven to kick up the resale value of numerous properties…
As the heart of the home, even a few basic improvements can make others see your cooking space in a whole new light. A decently renovated kitchen can ensure between 70 – 80% of your remodelling costs are recouped as soon as your house is sold.
For a superbly updated modern kitchen, we recommend energy efficient appliances, stainless steel, new countertops, a fresh coat of paint and perhaps even new flooring. And don’t overlook your cupboards and cabinets – these can be sanded, stained, painted, or completely replaced, depending on your vision and budget.
A home with outdated or not enough bathrooms can be a big no-no to potential buyers. If building an extra bathroom is out of the question, think about adding new fixtures to your existing one. New fixtures like a tub, double sinks, recessed lighting, and perhaps updated wall/floor tiles can mean a wonderful payout on your property – as in somewhere between 65 – 75%.
Open-plan layouts are the norm in modern-day households. So, if your home’s layout consists of more separated rooms than open ones, perhaps consider tearing down a wall or two? Just make sure it’s not load bearing before you (or your choice of professional) pick up so much as a sledgehammer.
Vaulted ceilings and skylights are two other ingenious ways to create the illusion of extra indoor space.
These days, more and more companies are giving employees the option to work from home, which is where a beautiful home office can become a real game changer in the world of property purchasing.
If you’ve got some extra legroom in your home, consider turning it into a stylish study. You will need plenty of space for moving and working, as well as grounded outlets, data ports, and maybe even an extra phone line. And don’t forget about a generous window ushering in some garden views and fresh air!
With prices continually rising, saving on utility bills these days is a big advantage. And that’s how sharp energy-efficient improvements can alter your home’s resale value.
It might be pricey opting for efficient windows and doors, a new roof, plus solar panels all in one go, but consider that around 65% to 76% of your expenses could be recovered at resale. Especially if you’ve opted for security features (burglar bars, electrified fencing, etc.), as many South African homeowners know a strong security system is non-negotiable.
