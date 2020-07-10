8 great kitchens with enchanting dining areas

We certainly don’t need to tell you about the multitude of benefits one enjoys with an open-plan kitchen and dining area. No more missing out on hot gossip from your seated guests; no more travelling back and forth down that hallway (or through another room) to transport items from kitchen cabinets to the dining table (and vice versa); and definitely a chance to exercise your interior-designer skills (doing an open-plan space comes with its own set of unique challenges and opportunities).

But today, we’re less about handing out tips and tricks and more about sitting back and enjoying some of the most spectacular designs here on homify. And as you might have guessed, kitchens with accompanying dining rooms/zones are the main topic! Who knows what designer ideas you might pick up from these 8 beauties…