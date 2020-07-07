The 6 best paint colours for your new bathroom

We know it’s very easy to get stuck on a paint job and spend weeks (maybe even months) sifting from colour to colour. But why waste precious time and money? How about you pinpoint some of the trendiest and most acceptable colours to paint your bathroom before you go out and pick up a paint and brush? Exactly like we have done here?

When choosing the best colour to paint your bathroom walls, remember the design style of the space. Is it a sleek and modern design with a clean-lined tub and vanity? Or does the room present more of a traditional look with mouldings and ornate features? And how about lighting – does it have adequate windows to usher in some sunshine, or does your bathroom rely solely on lighting fixtures?

Take all of these factors into consideration before you start scoping out some of the best paint colours for your new bathroom…