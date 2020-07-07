The 6 best paint colours for your new bathroom

We know it’s very easy to get stuck on a paint job and spend weeks (maybe even months) sifting from colour to colour. But why waste precious time and money? How about you pinpoint some of the trendiest and most acceptable colours to paint your bathroom before you go out and pick up a paint and brush? Exactly like we have done here?
When choosing the best colour to paint your bathroom walls, remember the design style of the space. Is it a sleek and modern design with a clean-lined tub and vanity? Or does the room present more of a traditional look with mouldings and ornate features? And how about lighting – does it have adequate windows to usher in some sunshine, or does your bathroom rely solely on lighting fixtures?
Take all of these factors into consideration before you start scoping out some of the best paint colours for your new bathroom…
Surely you’re not surprised to find this tried-and-tested tone on our list? Known for creating a crisp, clean look that helps to reflect light around, simple white remains one of the best options, especially in smaller spaces.
Just be sure to pick the right hue (maybe it’s more of an off-white, like Daisy or Powder, instead of pure white) to match up with your bathroom’s tile and bath furnishings to keep the whole look consistent.
Sometimes one wants a bit of contrast and drama – in interior design, not necessarily life itself. For those times, we recommend choosing a dramatic black hue (dark charcoal / grey could also work) and pairing it with white (or off-white) for a visually impressive look.
On the other hand, you could always go bold and set up a very moody bathroom design via other darker hues like Ebony, Juniper, Navy, etc.
Yes, we understand pink has an entire history of being a “girl’s colour”, but modern-day design has (thankfully) relaxed these rules a bit. Thus, treat yourself to the entire pink spectrum to see which tones (Fuscia, Punch, Hot Pink, Ballet Slipper… ) could best make your bathroom flaunt a flattering glow and a warm ambience.
homify hint: Pair your chosen pink with white or black to keep the space looking very modern instead of feminine.
There’s a difference between being woken up by the sun’s beams and getting greeted by a cheery yellow glow in your bathroom each morning. The latter scenario stands a better chance of developing into a bright and cheerful day, we feel. Thus, see which yellows are available (Lemon, Butterscotch, Pineapple, Bumblebee… ) to give your bathroom an energetic ambience.
homify hint: Pair up your yellow(s) with a neutral tone (like crisp white or grey) to give it a more elegant vibe.
Both blues and greys tend to have cooler tints, yet with some research you can stumble upon the perfect hues to give your bathroom a warmer look. Like a Cloud Grey (which is closer to silver than anything else) and a friendly Sky Blue? Or a darker Graphite Grey mixed with some Teal Blue?
Finally, look to one of Mother Nature’s favourite colours to evoke a sense of calmness and natural tranquillity in your bathing space. A splash of Fern on the focal wall behind your tub; all walls covered in a light Pistachio for a spa-like ambience (remember to blend in some wooden surfaces / finishes); or how about a much brighter and friendlier green (such as Lime or Seafoam) paired with light-tinted hues like whites and greys?
But what about outside your home? Don’t worry, we’re going to help you Get it right: Winter gardening in South Africa.