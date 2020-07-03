Interior Design 101: Why form should follow function

Part of the fun of playing interior designer is getting to choose between countless colours and patterns, finishes and textures, and other expert touches that help distinguish the difference between a poorly designed room and a visually stunning one.
But when does interior design become “bad”? Since art and, to an extent, interior design are both subjective, it would be quite unfair to label a living room, for instance, as poorly decorated simply because it doesn’t match with your personal taste.
What’s left? Visual beauty versus functionality. Or, to put it in layman’s terms, form versus function. Yes, that is quite the trusty method of “measuring” a space to see if it placed more emphasis on function than on form.
So, let’s see why both are important, and also why the one should always follow the other.
But first, a bit of background information on our professionals for today: Dessiner Interior Architectural.
Located in Pretoria, this interior architecture and –design firm is driven by its passion for first-rate designs and satisfied clients. A rich collection of services is available from Dessiner Interior Architectural including interior design and decorating, space planning, and even furniture selection. This, in addition to the fact that the Dessiner Interior Architectural portfolio continues to impress with more and more high-end designs and clients, has aided in the company growing into one of South Africa’s most esteemed interior design firms.
Let’s be inspired by some of Dessiner Interior Architectural’s best portfolio projects while seeing why it’s so imperative that form always follow function in the interior-design world.
How are you going to design a space if you have no idea what the space is going to be used for? Will the room be used for adult social gatherings or children’s playtime, for instance? This will already help you determine if wall-to-wall carpeting or sleek tile flooring would be more appropriate.
Keep asking about the room’s planned usage and potential (i.e. can it become a guest bedroom if it needed to?) to help you plan the perfect materials and finishes for the floors, colours and textures for the walls, the type of storage needed, etc.
Part of what makes interior design so fascinating is that it keeps changing. Trends are fleeting, plus interior designers are constantly trying out new ideas and picking up new pieces from their suppliers.
But function, however, is much harder (and costlier) to change once it’s been implemented. Think about having to tear down a wall in your home to introduce an open-plan layout because you discovered your lifestyle functions better in open spaces.
Repainting a wall is easy. Switching out sofas and tables is not that hard. But altering your home’s architecture to influence the available room and layout is another matter altogether.
Even if you’ve already found your forever home, you will NOT live in there forever. Thus, every change you bring to that structure needs to increase its value in some way to make it a more attractive option to the next buyer.
Even here, function has shown to make more of a monetary difference than form. Accent pieces can easily be switched out for newer, trendier alternatives, but a design based on functionality stands a much better chance of accepting the new owners’ furniture and décor without too much adjustment.
Nothing’s for free. And when it comes to interior design projects, budgets are not always as big as one would like. That’s why it also makes financial sense to place more importance on function to ensure your home (or room) is as practical as possible, regardless of its colours or patterns.
Yes, it is fun to shop for new table lamps, coffee tables and bookcases, but a functional room design should be number one on your list. A home that’s equal parts useful and stunning is a design that knows how to perfectly balance form with function.
