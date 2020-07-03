Interior Design 101: Why form should follow function

Part of the fun of playing interior designer is getting to choose between countless colours and patterns, finishes and textures, and other expert touches that help distinguish the difference between a poorly designed room and a visually stunning one.

But when does interior design become “bad”? Since art and, to an extent, interior design are both subjective, it would be quite unfair to label a living room, for instance, as poorly decorated simply because it doesn’t match with your personal taste.

What’s left? Visual beauty versus functionality. Or, to put it in layman’s terms, form versus function. Yes, that is quite the trusty method of “measuring” a space to see if it placed more emphasis on function than on form.

So, let’s see why both are important, and also why the one should always follow the other.