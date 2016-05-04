The Renewal of a Family Home

Today we travel all the way to the South Korean city of Gimhae to bring you a quick look at the renewal of a quaint family home. Handy Design is the company responsible for this project, and we are sure you'll agree that they have done an outstanding job with it.

The home in question is a small, single storey building in a suburb, surrounded by plants and lush vegetation. It is evident that the natural aspect had remained a priority for the designers, as they tried as much as possible to include plants in a sustainable design of the new home.

This project serves as example to show us that even small transformations can be significant, and that first impressions do make a big difference after all! Let's take a closer look.