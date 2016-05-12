Before and After: Boring to Beautiful

Today we are going to see how an old-school, cluttered and boring apartment is turned into something out of a modern and trendy decor magazine, thanks to Moohoi Architects.
So let's watch how this traditional and old-school home evolves into something beautiful, modern and gorgeous after these fabulous architects have taken it under their wing.
Our first glimpse of the home shows us how drab it truly is. This is just because it hasn't seen any new life breathed into it in quite some time.
The exterior of the home should be the pride and joy of your home as its what everyone sees first. The first impression people get of your home should be
wow!
Instead here we have an old face brick structure, with a dirty green balcony. Wires also run through this area, which looks untidy and scrappy.
If we examine this home more carefully from the ground floor, we can see that the trees and plants that surround it are overgrown and messy. Fauna and flora is a wonderful addition to the exterior of the home, creating natural decor, but it needs to be neat and landscaped. Your garden needs to be organised and designed!
There are also other items that are cluttered around the outside of the home, including garden equipment. Rather invest in a shed or a garage, where all of these items can be neatly stored away. You want to go for a simple and minimalist design, no matter what you do.
If we have a sneak peek into the interior of the home before these expert designers intervened, we can see that it is haphazard and messy. The inhabitants have tried to decorate this space to their own tastes, but they have done far too much. Sculptures and pieces of artwork litter the walls and floor, so there is no real theme or style.
The lighting is also an absolute no-no. There is no ambiance or atmosphere because these bright, neon lights shine down too brightly in this living space.
Your living space should be chic, sophisticated and minimalist.
The designers have turned this home around from the outside in. The exterior has taken on an eclectic style, by introducing light wooden slats throughout the upper section. There are also intricate wooden windows and doors, which break up the face brick, which the designers have kept. However, they've modernised it by updating the colour. It's now a modern and charming charcoal colour! This is far better than red face brick.
You'll also notice that the designers have included a gorgeous tree, but it is pruned and has been carefully placed. Have a look through these homify garden products for inspiration—you want a neat and strategic garden!
If we look at the terrace area, we can see that it's like chalk and cheese compared to the first view of the exterior that we saw. The gardening tools have been cleared and the plants, as we saw in the previous image, have been pruned.
Instead of the old, green flooring and messy passageway, the designers have installed a modern and sleek wooden deck.
The designers have then placed some simple pot plants around the deck to decorate the area.
Don't you love the light wooden pieces, in the form of statues and intricate designs, that they've used in this space? It creates a peaceful, Zen-like ambiance.
If we move inside the home, we can see how simple and minimalist the interior is compared to what it looked like before - a complete evolution.
The designers have gone for very neutral colours—light wood and white. They've also gotten rid of those bright, neon lights that we saw in the home before. Now a large glass window has been installed, allowing natural, soft light to filter into this home. There is also a soft ceiling light that hangs from the roof, which provides a wonderful glow in the evenings.
This home has evolved beautifully, turning into a modern and stylish home!