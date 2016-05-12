Before and After: Boring to Beautiful

Today we are going to see how an old-school, cluttered and boring apartment is turned into something out of a modern and trendy decor magazine, thanks to Moohoi Architects.

Everything in life needs to evolve, grow and change along with the times. In order for this to happen, love and care is needed. As Bill Nye said, Evolution is the fundamental idea in all of life science—in all of biology.

So let's watch how this traditional and old-school home evolves into something beautiful, modern and gorgeous after these fabulous architects have taken it under their wing.