Modern Meets Industrial Chic

Fukushi & Fukushi Architects are experts when it comes to clean lines, cutting edge architecture, modern design and a little touch of something special. Which is why today's ideabook is such an incredible inspiration for our own homes.
We are going to look at how these architects have managed to create a trendy, functional and cosy home by including some smart design with a bit of passion. Because the truth is, we are all passionate about our homes. We want to live in a space that feels like a reflection of who we are and what we love. It should also be a haven from the rest of the world, where we can recharge our batteries and come back to who we are, so that we are ready to face the world with passion, vigour and energy.
Today, we are truly going to see how coming home should feel.
From here we can see how the home takes on an industrial chic look and feel from the outside. It almost looks like a warehouse container, finished in a charcoal black and grey. There is a thin line of windows, allowing us a glimpse into the lower and upper storeys.
You'll notice that this home looks incredibly modern and trendy compared to the other homes in the neighbourhood. And yet in today's environment, smart and sophisticated design doesn't have to cost a ton of money. The world is shifting to more sustainable and eco-friendly homes, which often makes use of recycled material, like corrugated iron.
Have a look at these smart homes that don't contain their cool.
If we go into the living room and dining room, we can see how natural light is a prominent feature in this home, which is also a sign of modern design. Natural light has been introduced more and more into homes of the 21st Century. It naturally insulates a space and means that you use less artificial lights during the day.
You'll notice that the designers have gone for light wooden floors and white walls, creating a space that is warm, neutral and cosy.
The upper storey of this home is a mezzanine cum loft area, which overlooks the bottom area of the house. This creates a very open-plan living area that is social, warm and light.
A prominent feature of this modern and magical home are the light, wooden beams that the designers have used throughout the home. These add a gorgeous touch to any home.
Because of the neutral nature of this home, the wooden beams work perfectly because they add a bit of detail and decor to the space, which is still subtle. They look beautifully hand crafted, almost like a carpenter has installed them throughout this home.
On the upstairs level, you'll also notice that the designers have included subtle, white rails, which are functional but also very light and classic.
If we move around to this side of the house, we can see how passionate design takes over every inch of this home.
The designers have included a crafted white bookshelf into this section of the home, which could be utilised in a number of ways. Most obviously, it could be used to store books. Alternatively, it could be used for a variety of items and serve a functional and decor purpose. These include picture frames, vases of flowers, ornaments, magazines and accessories.
The staircase is also worth noting. While very natural and subtle, they are intricately designed with a beautiful, light wood and a gorgeous white railing.
Have a look through these: Wooden staircases that wow!
This little space that find ourselves in now is the media room. While there is no furniture in it yet, we can imagine just how wonderful it would be.
For starters, even though this is an open plan home, this section is slightly separate from the rest of the home thanks to the slightly raised floor. This floor features wooden beams around it, further partitioning it from the rest of the living space. The floors are also different, finished in an olive green. Have you ever seen anything like it?
There is also a section that runs along the entire width of the far side of this space, which can be used for a television, speakers and other media equipment. Stunning!
Don't you love how different and unique this home is?