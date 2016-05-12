Modern Meets Industrial Chic

Fukushi & Fukushi Architects are experts when it comes to clean lines, cutting edge architecture, modern design and a little touch of something special. Which is why today's ideabook is such an incredible inspiration for our own homes.

We are going to look at how these architects have managed to create a trendy, functional and cosy home by including some smart design with a bit of passion. Because the truth is, we are all passionate about our homes. We want to live in a space that feels like a reflection of who we are and what we love. It should also be a haven from the rest of the world, where we can recharge our batteries and come back to who we are, so that we are ready to face the world with passion, vigour and energy.

Today, we are truly going to see how coming home should feel.