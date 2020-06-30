5 style pointers for designing your master bathroom

When it comes to design- or renovation projects, a master bathroom can turn out to be one of the most expensive options. And we’re not just talking adequate plumbing and electricity, but also first-rate features like marble countertops, oversized floor tiling, smart showers and toilets, etc. There’s a variety of options to ensure the end product is both functional and aesthetically pleasing, and a lot of these can cost a pretty penny. Thus, making your mind up about the design (and finishes, and colours… ) should really happen sooner rather than later.
Let’s be inspired by some of these professionals’ best master bathroom designs.
Will you be treating your new bathroom to a tub or a shower? Or both? Will it have a separate toilet or will everything be in one open layout? Is there adequate storage space? How many surfaces are you planning on tiling?
Finalising these (and other) major decisions first, and then budgeting the costs of materials and labour, can help avoid unforeseen costs.
Measure your bathroom space. Then, with a pen and paper, sketch out your bathroom (making use of your measurements). Include all possible configurations to determine which one will save you the most space – and money.
After your building professionals has cleared the space, mark out your drawings on the floor and leave it there for a few days, just to see if you’re still satisfied. Because remember: once your plumber has roughed the in-wall stuff, it becomes very costly to change your mind.
Keep the design style of your master suite consistent with your adjoining bedroom (and walk-in closet / dressing room, if you have one). As these 3 zones are connected, it’s important to maintain a cohesive flow in your colour palette, choice of hardware finishes, etc.
homify hint: Is your bedroom painted in a bright, bold colour (like Sky Blue or Sunflower Yellow)? Then go with neutral hues (whites, creams, beiges, greys… ) for your bathroom while adding some pops of colour (of blues, if you want) for the towels, décor, etc. The changing colour palette will help to visually separate the two spaces while the recurring inclusion of blue (for example) will maintain consistency throughout the designs.
Layered lighting is key in any room, but even more so in a space where one regularly does make up, or style hair, or gussy up in front of the mirror… At the very least you will need one overhead light fixture, plus some wall sconces or an over-mirror fixture.
If your master bathroom consists of a separate toilet and sink (a water closet), you’ll need to add a bathroom fan with a light.
Look to your bathroom’s design style to help guide you in the direction of lighting fixtures’ look, materials, colours and finishes.
One stand-out piece: that’s all that’s required, even in small bathrooms. Some people go with a stunning vanity or tub, others like to clad up their shower in eye-catching tiles and colours, and others look towards décor and accessories (an oversized wall mirror in a golden frame; eye-catching wall art fit for moist and humid areas; lush potted plants; charming soap dispensers and canisters; etc.) to give their bathroom some extra pizzazz.