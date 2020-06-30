5 style pointers for designing your master bathroom

When it comes to design- or renovation projects, a master bathroom can turn out to be one of the most expensive options. And we’re not just talking adequate plumbing and electricity, but also first-rate features like marble countertops, oversized floor tiling, smart showers and toilets, etc. There’s a variety of options to ensure the end product is both functional and aesthetically pleasing, and a lot of these can cost a pretty penny. Thus, making your mind up about the design (and finishes, and colours… ) should really happen sooner rather than later.

Enter homify, where we are always busy with a trick or 10 to help you introduce more style and practicality into your interiors. And don’t forget our ever-increasing collection of professionals, including A4AC Architects. Located in Johannesburg, A4AC Architects is one of our country’s most experienced architectural firms specialising in alternative construction methods (like container housing and light-weight steel framing), the drawing of architectural plans, implementing interior designs, and much more.

Let’s be inspired by some of these professionals’ best master bathroom designs.