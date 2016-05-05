An inspiring apartment upgrade

Today on homify we will look at another before and after project, but this one is quite remarkable indeed. In the heart of Bilboa, Spain, we find an apartment built more than a century ago, and in dire need of a reformation in order to be suitable for today's lifestyle and culture.

The objectives of this project was to create optimal brightness in each of the home spaces, bringing about a greater sense of spaciousness, whilst being aware of space constraints in the apartment. The entire flat takes up a floor area of 90 square meters, and the spatial arrangements are such to create many smaller compartments surrounding a long hallway. We can imagine that making an open and spacious home out of this was quite a challenge! Let's see what happened.