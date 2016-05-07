7 amazing bathroom reformations

Before and after projects are always interesting and inspiring to view. By imagining the incredible results that can be obtained in old houses and apartments, we develop our creativity and critical thinking. This is an exercise which can become without doubt very addictive!
Today we will talk about a specific type of reformation that does not necessarily include a large number of home environments, but which focuses on a single space in order to transform it completely. In this ideabook, we will specifically look at 7 reformations of old bathrooms, which no longer adhered to good design standards, concepts and aesthetics. These bathrooms became rundown and had very unattractive appearances, but have been renewed with a real magic touch. You will not believe the results! Follow these incredible inspirations and find out for yourself!
To begin with, we present this situation of a totally dark and scary bathroom! It consists of tiles and brown walls which are very outdated and hard to come by these days. Fortunately, the owners could afford to invest in a renovation that would make this a more attractive and pleasant environment, as discussed below…
It is hard to believe that the picture published here is of the same bathroom that we saw earlier. There is a completely different atmosphere—much more enlightened and modern. A style and techniques that define the work of the architectural firm, Puschmann Architektur.
The furniture has adapted perfectly to current trends: the bath was replaced with a shower and toilet is fixed on the wall, which enables greater use of space. For the flooring, colourful river pebbles were used, creating a pleasant experience for the feet and eyes.
Now we are all very familiar with that bathroom that is situated under stairs. It makes use of space that should be practical and functional, but it seems here to be, in fact, absolutely outdated. A very disorganised and narrow bathroom, which has been arranged tightly with a bath, a shower, a sink, a toilet and even a bidet.
Why is it that this appearance is so unpleasant? How to improve such a room?
After the renovation, the bathroom is completely unrecognisable. It is now all very clear and bright, due to the use of white and sand tones that was chosen for the walls and floors.
The sink and the bidet were replaced with more modern elements embedded in the walls, in order to save space. The soft tone of the sand-coloured tiles and delicate accessories ensure an even better shower. The spotlights in the ceiling illuminate the space completely and the chosen accessories complement this new design by Jurgen Lübcke.
Before becoming a renovated space, this bathroom seemed not to be in such bad shape. Elements like the sink and the tiles in turquoise tone lent a certain coherence to the environment. Still, residents of the house wanted something more modern and spacious.
Instead of the small basin, the owners longed for a larger space, which would allow for more options in terms of cabinets and organisers. The tiles needed a more uniform colour and the subdued tones that would make for a more modern and elegant atmosphere. Fortunately, this bathroom fulfilled all the conditions to achieve the desired goals.
Here we have proof of how everything can be improved. The bathroom after renovation became cooler and a more contemporary space. The desire of the owners was to transform the old space of the tub in a large area for a shower, and we can see that it suits the space perfectly.
A glass box was used in this separation of areas, so that light and air can enter through the window to reach the entire space. The cabinets, shelves and ceramic tiles used is in white and wood tones, in order to contribute to a spacious bathroom which is practical and very bright. This impressive project is presented to us by Spaces Dreaming.
The area that we see in the picture was not a bathroom. It was an attic in ruins that had a miserable appearance. The walls had no coating and the space lacked artificial light or heating. In this project, the construction had to start from scratch.
The advantage of this situation was that there was no prescriptions on what the bathroom must look like, and opened a world of opportunities for a new, modern look. You will not believe the total change!
This space is a perfect example of the excellent work done by Studio 28 Grad Architektur. The walls were covered with light colours and the floors with cream tones. The bathroom has become a luxurious and very private space.
The soft curves promote a special experience as the whole structure indicates an atmosphere that is very relaxing. On top of all of this, the openings and windows here ensure a privileged view of the sky!
Here we see a common bathroom, old and unattractive. It is simply a functional environment, with white tiles with prints in little elegant shades of grey and a reddish floor that does not contribute to the overall image. The owners tried using red decorative elements to create a coherent concept but, as we can see, this was done with little success.
The designers who undertook this bathroom renovation went against the idea of using red and white, opting instead to apply this new concept—a combination of blue and very nice cream. The old tub, the sink and the toilet, with elements already out of fashion, were replaced, opting for more contemporary models with straight lines to harmoniously combine with the unusual shape of the bathroom.
The soft, indirect light, the well-distributed space, cabinets and carefully chosen accessories provided all the ingredients for the creation of a space that is much more organised and welcoming.
This bathroom before its renewal process could easily win the ugliest bathroom prize. The wallpaper, the green colour of the tub and the sink, or the brown floor are all unsound design choices that would be difficult to repeat in contemporary times.
The appearance of this bathroom was truly deplorable, but the space allowed to imagine a truly amazing reform.
The result achieved by the studio RF Architekten is simply amazing, as we see in this beautiful image. The bathroom was completely destroyed and nothing remained of its original design, which ended up undergoing a complete transformation. Again, we see the classic white being used in the walls, ceiling, furniture and sink.
A delicate brown tone in the mirror contour and polished stainless steel accessories give a great touch of elegance to the space. Finally, a closet is inserted into the bottom of the basin mobile, offering greater organisation and storage space.
In this space that is yet to have a purpose, the goal is clearly to have a room underneath the sky. One possible solution was to convert it into a bathroom, since the space was located in a loft area just about the right size.
In this project, the window was available, but the rest of the components for a cosy bathroom were missing. Fortunately, this space was also under renovation, which provided endless possibilities of choice for finishes and decorations. Let’s take a moment to admire these results…
We finish our ideabook with this space that is characterized by perfect balance, with great elegant elements and comfortable facilities that inspire well-being. The bathroom is large and welcoming, but the most striking feature is undoubtedly the space where the tub is placed below the window. The materials used also contribute this exceptional space.
