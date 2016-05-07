7 amazing bathroom reformations

Before and after projects are always interesting and inspiring to view. By imagining the incredible results that can be obtained in old houses and apartments, we develop our creativity and critical thinking. This is an exercise which can become without doubt very addictive!

Today we will talk about a specific type of reformation that does not necessarily include a large number of home environments, but which focuses on a single space in order to transform it completely. In this ideabook, we will specifically look at 7 reformations of old bathrooms, which no longer adhered to good design standards, concepts and aesthetics. These bathrooms became rundown and had very unattractive appearances, but have been renewed with a real magic touch. You will not believe the results! Follow these incredible inspirations and find out for yourself!