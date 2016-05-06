Before and after: 5 Extreme transformations

To build a completely new home or to simply renovate and refurbish? Faced with this question, many owners of older properties find themselves in the midst of a challenging choice. What is important here, is the advice of an architect who calculates whether a new building is really necessary or whether a rehabilitation might be sufficient and much cheaper. However, even if the living space is no longer sufficient for an extensive enough for the family’s need, they must establish a change. An annex is not only an optimal solution, but can also be equal to enhancing the whole house.
Whether renovations, additions or rebuilding – we’ll show you today how a stylish and individualistic change can be achieved. Stay tuned to see the results of our five amazing before and after projects!
Featured in a peaceful neighbourhood, this construction fits unobtrusively into its surroundings. The demands of a family of four, however, could not be met by this house. The solution: A change that is worth its salt in both aesthetics and sustainability. The promise of the architect was to produce a home that is indeed only remodelled, but feels like a new building.
Here we can see the incredible change! Undoubtedly the building went through massive changes of window and door openings to become a new family house. Using a rear transversely positioned patio and balconies ensures significantly more floor space to be obtained. We can also see a settled basement and even a private swimming pool to boot!
To meet the requirements of sustainability, the new model hosts an underground reservoir, as well as a solar heating system. In addition, the house has a controlled ventilation system with heat recovery, a vacuum system and a modern rainwater harvesting arrangement.
The condition of this house, and especially the garden view, is interesting. While the side of the façade facing the street was designed with conventional plaster, adorning tiles were used at the back. The plot offers optimal conditions for a family: a lot of space to run around and plenty of opportunities for relaxing outdoors. What is missing, however, is the perfect family house, where you feel comfortable… .
After the intervention by the experts, the house is unrecognisable! A modern, cubical building is now perched now on the property. Not only the renewal of the façade is striking, but also of the roof. The gable walls of the old roof were broken down and they opted for a flat sloped pavilion roof.
The living room on the ground floor was remarkably expanded by a connection to the former servants' quarters. In the south-facing garden is generous, lined with a colourful natural stone terrace that now serves as an ideal location in the countryside.
The design of the facade is in itself a highlight, behind which hides, however, still an intriguing mystery: The dark blue areas contain interference glass with fluorescent effects, bringing stripes of colour to the dark sparkle.
Old farms have their own charm—the brick facade and red gabled roof always radiate something cosy, and one imagines automatically a quaint family home behind those four walls. These types of buildings often have huge, but unfortunately underappreciated, potential for becoming the modern dream home…
The basic form of the building remained even after the restoration and even the red gabled roof is still intact. The small building on the left side now hosts a guest room, including a newly set up shower.
To the right we find the main building located there were once had been the barn and farmhouse. Now we find, however, a trendy residential space with all kinds of modern comforts. Through a wood-panelled, high corridor both buildings are joined seamlessly.
The hues of this façade speak for themselves: The yellowed beige and brown is anything but inviting. The balcony is clearly somewhat outdated when it comes to privacy, and the old-fashioned shutters complete the unattractive image of the house in a sad way. Not to worry, since this house was far from lost and received a new, trendy look.
A refreshing light blue finally draws all eyes on this house in a positive sense. How did they achieve this surprising appearance? Well, the home had been extended with an annex, topped up by the balcony. But that's not all—the architects also added an attic. Not only can this new house rival other modern buildings, but it is also more sustainable – the energy system in the new design will save up to 70% of energy!
The owner of this house complained about dwindling housing in relation to the growing family. An extension should be the solution here and also spice up the old-fashioned façade. The plan: A cosy bedroom upstairs and a free spacious living room on the ground floor. What additional advantages this transformation can bring, you can see the next image…
From a drab building to contemporary residential house—this project was a great success. The strong red of the façade stands out clearly and refreshes the whole environment. Likewise, warm as the red but more discreet, the wood panelling also appears. To keep the façade as gentle as possible, the experts decided to use a tiled facade and pre-painted wood strips formwork.