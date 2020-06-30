Get it right: Winter gardening in South Africa

You may think that winter is the perfect time to give your green fingers a rest, yet there are many plants and veggies that thrive during this chilly team of the year. And depending on where in South Africa you find yourself, professional Gardeners and Landscape Architects can either be slowing down for winter, or speeding up their work to maintain clients’ winter gardens.

And just in case you were wondering what you can do to tie your garden over until spring arrives, read on!