How to keep your home fresh during winter

South Africans know that winter is no time to fool around. Yes, our country is known for its amazing springs and summers, but winters can get quite harsh depending on what region you find yourself in. So, while nobody can blame you for rushing to shut windows and doors to keep the warm air inside, you might want to consider how many harmful contaminants you’re effectively closing up in your home.

Is winter really the best time to introduce dust mites, pet dander, and mould to potentially kick-start your allergies and sickness? We think not!

That’s why we’ve already started implementing these 6 ways of keeping our homes fresh and welcoming throughout winter. Best of all is that these can be done without any professional Architect or Interior Designer by your side…