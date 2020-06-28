Know your pros: Kgodisho Solutions and Projects in Pretoria

Kgodisho Solutions and Projects, a general contracting team in Pretoria, has been making waves (positive, of course) in the construction industry for quite some time. And with good reason, considering the firm’s portfolio speaks of numerous projects

Having been present in the industry for quite some time, Kgodisho Solutions and Projects has built up an impressive portfolio over the years, not to mention a devoted client base.

Let’s delve a bit deeper into the background, plus everyday operations, of these construction professionals.