Know your pros: Kgodisho Solutions and Projects in Pretoria

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Renew Your House, Kgodisho Solutions & Projects
Kgodisho Solutions and Projects, a general contracting team in Pretoria, has been making waves (positive, of course) in the construction industry for quite some time. And with good reason, considering the firm’s portfolio speaks of numerous projects 

Having been present in the industry for quite some time, Kgodisho Solutions and Projects has built up an impressive portfolio over the years, not to mention a devoted client base.

Let’s delve a bit deeper into the background, plus everyday operations, of these construction professionals. 

The company

Kgodisho Solutions and Projects is registered with the NHBRC (The National Home Builders Registration Council). Established back in 2011, the company was re-registered in 2014 to abide by the new law regarding the phasing out of Close Corporations. 

Building and renovation might be the main areas of specialisation, yet clients can expect a rich variety of services to choose from to enhance their construction / design projects.

The services

Thanks to Kgodisho Solutions and Projects’ list of available services, any form of alteration, extension or renovation can be implemented and completed (most successfully, of course) as soon as possible. Clients can expect a world of professional assistance when it comes to:

• Built-in cupboards 

• Building

• Carpentry

• Ceiling

• Decking

• Electrical repairs and maintenance

Kitchen designs

• Painting

• Paving

• Plastering

• Plumbing

• Roof design and repairs

• Shop-fitting

• Tiling

• Waterproofing

• Wooden/Laminated floors.

The service areas

Being one of South Africa’s most experienced construction companies, Kgodisho Solutions and Projects is available to undertake projects right across:

• Pretoria

• Johannesburg

• Midrand

• Soweto

• Sandton

• Nelspruit

• Newcastle

• And even Lichtenburg (located about 350km of Pretoria).

