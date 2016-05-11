Before and After: 5 Terraces You Won't Recognise!

Bright sunshine and rising temperatures transform the outside world into lush greenery, providing every reason to stay outside and enjoy nature! This can be done on a balcony, a terrace or in the garden… the choice is totally up to you!
Today we are going to look at some before and after terraces first hand so we can explore some gorgeous designs, which will make us feel wonderful about stepping outside. But we are also going to look at what they looked like before. Some were overgrown, packed with rubbish or weren't used optimally. But thanks to the experts, they have been completely transformed.
You will learn that no matter how run down your terrace is looking, there is an opportunity to restore it to its former glory!
Let's have a look at these impressive images.
Let's face it, this terrace is in the worst condition. Red bricks form the flooring, clashing with the delicate yellow balustrades. They are also old and worn down.
Even though there are lots of plants, they do not come together in harmony. There is also no seating. Generally, this design could be much more loving and gentle. There is plenty of space, but it has not been taken advantage of.
But, we are going to see in the following image how all of this changes.
What a transformation!
The terrace has been completely transformed and now takes on a very natural look. Wood has been introduced into this space, carefully constructed into a pergola. This works as a sun screen, meaning that you can enjoy being outside without the sun beating down on you.
Whether you want to sit at the table or relax on the sun lounger, you could make the absolute most of the beautiful weather on this terrace.
The flower boxes provide beautiful accents that finish off this design.
You also don't need to worry about getting looks from the neighbours! You'll be completely protected by this screen.
This patio looks like its uninhabited and is getting very old. Every now and then you need to do a proper maintenance job on your home and really take care of the property. Don't skip the garden!
Although the canopies of trees provide shade, they also take away a lot of light. The garden now looks very wild, with the trees and shrubs growing over the roof. This isn't a well-maintained garden and it doesn't look very inviting or safe.
So how can we make it more so? The following image will show us…
You may not believe your eyes, but the image we saw above has been transformed into this adorable cottage with fabulous views. Yes, it's the same project!
This is really amazing to consider, especially when we look at what it looked like before. This incredible view could previously not be seen at all!
Thanks to the removal of constricting trees and sprawling shrubs, we now have a view of the water as well as the hilly landscape—the views have been completely freed up.
The patio has also been completely replaced with a new and very modern cottage. A cubic structure has been erected, which is made up of light wood with generous glazing. A narrow wooden walkway leads to the adjoining terrace, which has been equipped with rustic-themed comfortable seating.
Up here, with the sky a little closer, a moment seems to stand still.
Don't you think Specht Architects are total geniuses?
This image represents the previous state of this home and the result of the transformation, where we can see the wonderful results immediately. And they are significant!
Previously, the exterior was nothing but debris and soil. The little wall also shows us that the building was severely run down and partially sunken. This home doesn't seem to have been inhabited for many years, but now it has fallen into the hands of new owners who have created a new home in a loving design.
The
After image shows us how the renovated and refurbished facade takes on a more charming, country style. The outdoor area has changed significantly and is now just awaiting a gazebo that will cover this outside area. The wooden tables and long benches invite family, friends and guests alike to come together.
If we are honest, we have to admit that we find this overgrown garden very romantic. It fits in perfectly with the cottage and adds to its charm because of its age. Absolutely idyllic, you can feel at peace here.
Nevertheless, exchanging something old for something new, especially something more modern is important, like we will see in the next image.
It wasn't just the building that was completely renovated, but the exterior has been completely changed.
Except for the tree in the background, the trees and vegetation have completely been removed. This has made room for a spacious outdoor area, a design that has evolved into a beautiful terrace.
Columns of brick have been placed on latticed balustrades for restriction as well as for indirect lighting that creates atmosphere and ambiance.
Although we can see that the redesign of the terrace itself is not quite complete, as the bottom is still being worked on. The function is not quite clear yet, but we suspect this will become a future swimming pool. Fun and relaxation are guaranteed!
This photograph shows a section of a wooden cottage, which is also a nice, old building that is no longer inhabited. The wood is grey with age and the colour of the window frame is chipped and cracked. Again, the grass has grown wild and no one has cared for the plants or trees for some time.
And yet this house has so much potential to be the perfect weekend getaway!
And now it is done! The existing potential of the home we saw in the previous image has been completely exploited by YNOX.
From top to bottom, we can see that there is a fresh coat of paint, which has transformed the facade into a dark brown, giving it a completely new look and feel.
Yellow brick now makes up the support column and sets a gorgeous contrast between the dark wood and the yellow bricks. This gives way to a beautiful terrace, which is raised slightly above the ground. The view of the surrounding countryside is now free!
This is a new-found rural retreat, which can be thoroughly enjoyed!