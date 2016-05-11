Before and After: 5 Terraces You Won't Recognise!

Bright sunshine and rising temperatures transform the outside world into lush greenery, providing every reason to stay outside and enjoy nature! This can be done on a balcony, a terrace or in the garden… the choice is totally up to you!

Today we are going to look at some before and after terraces first hand so we can explore some gorgeous designs, which will make us feel wonderful about stepping outside. But we are also going to look at what they looked like before. Some were overgrown, packed with rubbish or weren't used optimally. But thanks to the experts, they have been completely transformed.

You will learn that no matter how run down your terrace is looking, there is an opportunity to restore it to its former glory!

Let's have a look at these impressive images.