The Best Chalet on the Block

Madrid designers, Reformadisimo, have designed one of the best chalets that we at homify have ever seen.
The home that we are about to explore is predominately white and neutral in design, but we are going to see how the architecture and the attention to detail fills in the gaps. Remember that just because a home is white or neutral in colour, doesn't mean that it is anything less than extraordinary.
From the outside of this home, we can see how white plays a very important role. The walls are a pale egg white colour, while the bottom of the home and the door frames are rimmed in a beige colour, adding a bit of texture to the exterior. This complements the dark wooden doors and window frames.
You'll notice that there isn't a green garden surrounding this chalet. Very stylishly and rather uniquely, the designers have bordered the home with tiled flooring and then have used white pebbles to decorate the garden further to this. This contrasts beautifully with the green hedge that makes up the perimetre of this chalet as well as the plants and trees that have been artfully placed throughout the exterior space.
Moving into the home, we can see that a sophisticated and neutral design transcends from the exterior to the interior. The designers have opted for beige tiled flooring and cream granite stairs that twist all the way up to the second floor. The walls are a very neutral but warm and earthy grey colour.
Don't you love the glass barriers around the staircase, which add a touch of elegance to this space?
If we take a sneak peek into the bathroom, we can see how subtle decor, colour and design can truly enhance a space.
This bathroom is also a neutral white, which creates a very hygienic and clean look and feel for this kind of space. However, the designers have added a very pretty and quaint piece of wallpaper to the one side of the bathroom, introducing a little bit of blue and green. The birds also provide a sense of peace and tranquility in this room.
If we explore the bedroom in this gorgeous chalet, we can see how the grey walls and white door frame and blind contrast wonderfully with the dark, wooden floors.
However, the hero of this modern bedroom is the large, glass sliding door which opens the whole room up onto the patio outside. Not only does this provide fresh air in summer but it also allows natural light to filter into this space. This will create a lovely, temperate environment for this bedroom and save money on the electricity bill!
Remember that when it comes to a small home or a chalet, you want to utilise smart storage solutions so that the rest of your home remains neat and minimalist. In this chalet, the designers have created a gorgeous and cosy walk-in closet, where all sorts of clothes, linen, shoes, hats, coats and blankets can be stored neatly out of sight. Shut this off from the rest of the house with a door and you'll have the most simple and sophisticated home on the block—worthy of Zen status.
If we explore the patio, back outside the chalet, we can see how classic and traditional this home is with its elegant chocolate brown shutters and it's sweeping terrace space that holds so much potential. Imagine putting up a beautiful and trendy hammock here or some gorgeous, chocolate brown sofas. This is a place for entertaining friends as well as relaxing on warm summer afternoons.
Don't you love the modern light pieces that hang from the ceiling, ready to create ambiance and romance on the patio?
Everything about this chalet is classic and trendy, where the designers have truly created something cosy, modern and classic.