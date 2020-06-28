An ultra modern house design

Operating from two of South Africa’s major destinations (Cape Town and Johannesburg), Francois Marais Architects has been presenting clients with first-rate design solutions since the company was established in 1996. Services like architectural designs and additions and alterations also serve to enhance the reputation that Francois Marais Architects has built for itself over the years.

Nearly a quarter of a century later, Francois Marais Architects is still going strong specialising in energy-efficient and green-star rated buildings for the commercial- and residential industries.

Let’s catch up with this architectural professional today by sneaking a peek at one of its newer projects…