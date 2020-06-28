An ultra modern house design

Operating from two of South Africa’s major destinations (Cape Town and Johannesburg), Francois Marais Architects has been presenting clients with first-rate design solutions since the company was established in 1996. Services like architectural designs and additions and alterations also serve to enhance the reputation that Francois Marais Architects has built for itself over the years.
Nearly a quarter of a century later, Francois Marais Architects is still going strong specialising in energy-efficient and green-star rated buildings for the commercial- and residential industries.
Let’s catch up with this architectural professional today by sneaking a peek at one of its newer projects…
Our regular readers will know by now that we kick-start a property tour at the back of the house only under very special circumstances – such as this modern stunner.
Like a great, big welcome, this backyard design beautifully opens up the house via generous glazing and oversized doors / windows. But let's not overlook the prime potential that this terrace and garden brings to the space, especially that super modern pool with its infinity edge.
Let's be honest: when viewing properties, it's not uncommon to start fantasising about said property and implementing one's own personal changes.
Take this magnificent backyard design. Can you already start altering this space in your mind by, for instance, changing up the furnishings? Or altering the pool's design? Or changing the facade's colours?
Now, from a different point of view. Flaunting the same linear look and slanted edges, the front side of the house is just as enticing as the back, albeit not as open.
And yes, we know that this is a 3D rendering and chances are the final (real-life) design could look rather different. But there's something about the garden trimmings and purple lavender adding a lush, natural look that makes us hope the garden / landscape design stays as is. See how it perfectly contrasts with the more rigid design of the house?
Of course practicality is another major keyword when it comes to designing houses. Fortunately, this design has no qualms about its future residents not having adequate legroom on the outside thanks to the perfectly manicured lawn hugging the double-storey structure from all sides. What are your thoughts on that garden and yard? Perfect as is, or would you add some garden features like a fountain, pathway, and bench?
