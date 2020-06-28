Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

An ultra modern house design

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Operating from two of South Africa’s major destinations (Cape Town and Johannesburg), Francois Marais Architects has been presenting clients with first-rate design solutions since the company was established in 1996. Services like architectural designs and additions and alterations also serve to enhance the reputation that Francois Marais Architects has built for itself over the years.  

Nearly a quarter of a century later, Francois Marais Architects is still going strong specialising in energy-efficient and green-star rated buildings for the commercial- and residential industries. 

Let’s catch up with this architectural professional today by sneaking a peek at one of its newer projects…

The backyard beauty

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Our regular readers will know by now that we kick-start a property tour at the back of the house only under very special circumstances – such as this modern stunner.

Like a great, big welcome, this backyard design beautifully opens up the house via generous glazing and oversized doors / windows. But let's not overlook the prime potential that this terrace and garden brings to the space, especially that super modern pool with its infinity edge. 

Prime socialising space

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Pool
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Let's be honest: when viewing properties, it's not uncommon to start fantasising about said property and implementing one's own personal changes.

Take this magnificent backyard design. Can you already start altering this space in your mind by, for instance, changing up the furnishings? Or altering the pool's design? Or changing the facade's colours? 

The front side

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Now, from a different point of view. Flaunting the same linear look and slanted edges, the front side of the house is just as enticing as the back, albeit not as open. 

And yes, we know that this is a 3D rendering and chances are the final (real-life) design could look rather different. But there's something about the garden trimmings and purple lavender adding a lush, natural look that makes us hope the garden / landscape design stays as is. See how it perfectly contrasts with the more rigid design of the house?

Plenty of outdoor space

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Of course practicality is another major keyword when it comes to designing houses. Fortunately, this design has no qualms about its future residents not having adequate legroom on the outside thanks to the perfectly manicured lawn hugging the double-storey structure from all sides. What are your thoughts on that garden and yard? Perfect as is, or would you add some garden features like a fountain, pathway, and bench? 

One last look at the back

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Interested in viewing more modern properties? Let’s check out A modern 3-bedroom beauty to dream about

Interior Design 101: Working with neutral colours
Would you like more information about this property (and maybe view the interiors as well)?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks