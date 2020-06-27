Interior Design 101: Working with neutral colours

Metaphor Design is the professional team steering today’s inspirational piece. Located in Johannesburg, this interior-design company offers clients a full range of interior services, including layouts and picking out accessories for relevant projects.

Metaphor Design was established back in 2012 by Lane Reeves. Since day one, the company has been committed to top-class results and meeting clients’ expectations, which is evidenced by the firm’s growing portfolio. Although Metaphor Design operates from its Johannesburg office, the company is fully committed to completing customers’ projects to the value of R250 000, and above, in Cape Town, Durban, and even overseas (on request).

Today, we delve into the much-loved neutral colours to see why they have remained so popular all these years (and how to use them the right way in your interior-design project) while being inspired by some of Metaphor Design’s neutral colour schemes.