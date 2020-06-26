Interior Design 101: Playing with patterns

Since kick-starting operations back in 1991, local interior-design company CS Design has significantly evolved. In addition to changing the way South Africans view interior design, the Johannesburg-based CS Design has also gifted its clients with a generous list of available services such as finalising 3D renderings, creating mood boards, implementing renovations, custom furniture designs, and much more.

The firm, which was founded by Carin Shardelow, presents quite the inspiring collection of projects (residential, retail, hospitality… ) as can be seen in its portfolio.

Speaking of which, let’s be inspired by some of CS Design’s past projects while learning more about the beauty (and potential, and advantages… ) of playing with patterns in interior design.