9 designer tips for a premium living room arrangement

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Sandton Contemporary Home , Dessiner Interior Architectural Dessiner Interior Architectural Media room
When it comes to putting the style cherry on top, the interior designers and decorators of Dessiner Interior Architectural certainly know a few secrets. Located in Pretoria, this seasoned interior architectural / design company offers clients a variety of services and first-rate results. Services like interior design and decorating, interior architecture, space planning, and furniture selection. And results such as modern bedrooms, updated bathrooms, top-of-the-line kitchens, and much more. 

Today, we get inspired by some of Dessiner Interior Architectural’s best living-room designs while also learning how to arrange living-room furniture like a pro.   

1. Your living room basics: A focal point

In House Designs - Modern Living Room Ideas, Dessiner Interior Architectural Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern living room
Every room needs a focal point, depending on the aim of said room. A living room’s furnishings are arranged around a focal point, like a fireplace, window, or television.

What’s your living room’s current focal point? Is it attractive and practical? 

2. Your living room basics: Furniture and conversation

Main Lounge Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern living room
Don’t subject your guests to sore necks and voices – your furniture should be grouped to make conversing easy.

If your living room is quite large, it’s best to craft different conversation areas via various furniture groupings. 

3. Your living room basics: Traffic flow

The lounge Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern living room lounge,lounge chair,coffee table,lighting
Be sure to leave enough space for people to comfortably walk around furniture (including tables, sculptures, etc.) and easily get from one part of your living room to the other. 

4. Your living room basics: Mind the walls

Houghton Residence: The open-plan living- and dining area Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern living room sofa*,livingroom,lounge chair,lounge
Consider a bit of breathing space for your beloved furniture and have them pushed away from the walls / windows as opposed to right up against, which just ensures a scattered look. Instead, place the pieces closer together to create a more intimate setting – perfect for initiating socialising between new friends. 

And you might want to double check that the backs of your pieces (couches, chairs) are neat and clean before showing them off. 

5. Furniture sizes and placement: Seating

Pajama Lounge Dessiner Interior Architectural Media room lounge,
As the bigger pieces of your living room, sofas and chairs need to suit the space. Thus, measure, measure, and measure again before buying anything! 

To avoid embarrassment, draw up a floor plan of your desired living room on graph paper beforehand. Use your measurements to see if your plan has potential. Try out one or two other layouts to see if those don’t afford you more benefits, like extra space or a better view. 

6. Furniture sizes and placement: Rugs

Tv Room Dessiner Interior Architectural Media room Tv Room , tv lounge
You do want an area rug to define seating areas, but you don’t want it in too small a size. Take note that all of your furnishings should be able to comfortably sit on your rug. If there’s not enough legroom, aim to have at least the font legs of large pieces on the rug. 

7. Furniture sizes and placement: Coffee tables

Living Room Dessiner Interior Architectural Living room Lounge, living room
For those who deem coffee tables as essential in a living room, remember that its height needs to be slightly lower than your seat’s. In terms of length, your coffee table should be about one-half to two-thirds the length of your sofa. 

Whether you opt for a coffee table, a bench or an ottoman, remember that people sitting around it should be able to lean over to reach for something without having to get up from their seat. 

8. Furniture sizes and placement: Side tables

Contemporary Pretoria Residence , Dessiner Interior Architectural Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern kitchen
Although an afterthought for many, side tables are quite vital for living rooms. How many you need will depend on how much seating you have. 

Your best bet is to have one on either side of your sofa, as well as in-between a pair of chairs. The aim is to introduce enough surface space into your living room without crowding it. And its height? About equal to the arm of the chair or sofa beside it. 

9. Lighting your living room

Beach Front Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern living room
Layered lighting is recommended in order to illuminate various parts of a living room depending on the task (socialising by bright light, watching TV with the lights dimmed… ). So, don’t be shy to pair those wall sconces with table lamps (which could look lovely on a side table or shelf), a floor lamp (at the end of your sofa or behind an accent chair), and perhaps a ceiling downlighter or chandelier? 

Remember to place the lighting at different levels in the room to ensure the illumination is properly balanced. 

From one room to another, gain some more inspiration via these 12 Examples of minimalism in bedroom design

Is your living room’s furniture layout perfect as is or could it do with some reshuffling?

