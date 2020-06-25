This is how you keep your houseplants alive in winter

Whether it’s due to a lack of exterior legroom or simply because you love all things green and lush, scattering potted plants and –flowers around a house is nothing new. In fact, it’s a preferred option for many people who don’t want to commit to an entire outdoor space and the factors that come with it – like the weather.

But before you know it, the temperature has dropped and one comfortably hot season is exchanged for another much colder one. And that cool, crisp air has begun to creep indoors.

Where does that leave your prized potted pretties?

Let’s see how you can keep your indoor plants alive and thriving this winter.