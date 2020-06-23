Your newest home décor tips for winter 2020

The frosty season has officially arrived and with it, a whole bunch of ideas on how to make this year’s winter the best yet. For some, that’s stocking up on hot drinks and comfort snacks. For others, winter could mean an embrace of change… and not just clothing wise.
How about giving your interiors a little makeover to celebrate the chancing of the seasons? Some of us do it for spring and summer, so why not the other way around?
Here are 6 of our hottest tips (pun intended) from seasoned Interior Designers and Decorators for winter 2020.
Even though we appreciate the earthy neutrals (beiges, greys, off-whites… ), we truly love the challenge of trying trickier colour palettes. And when one’s choices extend to include pastels and intense dark hues, the process becomes so much more fun.
But how about you experiment with various different shades and create your own unique colour scheme without even leaving your home? That’s the beauty of planning everything on paper with pens / pencils, or taking on an interior-design programme / app. Try and combine, for instance, a broody wine-red and a stone grey for your sofas. Leave the dominant colour palette soft and light, then surprise everyone with a patterned floor rug in a contrasting colour!
homify hint: Mix and match different textures to see which ones (wood, metal, glass) best go with your 2020 winter colour palette.
It’s no surprise that the popularity of rugs and carpets shoot up every winter. So, in addition to adding warmth and a soft underfoot sensation to your home, how about seeing how new colours and patterns can introduce new elegance?
Take note: colourful, hand-woven woollen blankets and rugs are trending right now.
It’s all about eco-friendly lifestyles these days, regardless of the season. Consider planet-friendly (craft-based) décor such as pine cones, stuffed danglers, wooden trinkets, pebbles / shells in glass vases, dried twigs, etc.
Look up – and then let your guests do the same. Suspending a plant, lantern, or any décor piece from the ceiling is perfect for making a room more striking. And with the right piece and colours, your ceiling could even look higher or wider.
homify hint: Love hanging wall paintings? Invest in one large, proper painting that will accentuate your wall as opposed to spending money on multiple smaller ones.
Deciding how to light a room should always be influenced by its amount of available natural light, regardless of the season.
If it’s a clear and bright winter’s day, for example, and the amount of natural light is high and its tone crisp and softly blue, there’s less need for staged lighting. In such a case, switching on a single lamp on a kitchen countertop, or on a living room side table, should do the trick in terms of soft illumination.
But on days with dimmer and muddier sunshine, rooms tends to absorb the same bleak tones. Instead of trying to blind the room via glittering spotlights and all lamps switched on, opt to rather bring in gentle warmth and scattered, mellow lighting. Your best bet is to use light sources at various levels. This aids in spreading the light through the full expanse of each room. The secret is layered lighting: a table lamp along with wall sconces, two floor lamps, and a chandelier, for example. With multiple lighting sources, it’s easier to adjust the light intensity to mimic what nature is doing outside.
Biophilic design is a 2020 interior design trend incorporating natural elements (materials, light, vegetation) into a structure that directly impacts one’s health. It derives from biophilia (meaning ‘love of nature’) which focuses on our innate attraction to nature and natural processes.
So, how do we include biophilic design in our homes (and help stabilise blood pressure, regulate heart rates, reduce stress levels… )?
• Add plants and flowers to your interiors (just be aware which ones are bred to survive South African winters);
• Open your blinds and curtains to get as much natural light as possible;
• Decorate with images of nature (paintings of beaches, framed photographs of landscapes, botanical prints on your scatter cushions, etc.);
• Listen to natural sounds like airflows or running water to up your home’s tranquillity levels;
• Get outdoors as much as you can – no painting or wallpaper can ever be a proper substitute for the real Mother Nature.
