6 factors that can affect your house-building timeline

And speaking of building new houses, are you already planning how you’re going to spend next Christmas in your newly built home? Hold on a second: You may have aligned all your design ducks in one perfect row. You may even have struck gold with your choice of Architect (or other professional) in terms of expertise and experience. But these facts, unfortunately, don’t guarantee that your house-building project will be one smooth picnic from start to finish.
Should you want to do what you can to keep construction proceeding as smooth as possible, these are the factors you need to focus on:
Although different lending institutions have their own relevant rules, you are going to need at least 5% of your house’s overall costs for a down payment. The higher this figure, the lower your monthly payments will be. And be sure to also set aside a few extra thousands for those unforeseen costs (like landscaping and customisations).
Always be upfront about your financial status (to those who matter, like your Architect and bank).
Building a home from the ground up takes longer than buying an already completed one. However, there is another option for buyers to consider: spec or “quick possession” homes. In most cases, these are still under construction, yet sometimes there will be quick possession homes available that have finished all building work. You won’t be able to make changes to these floor plans, but you still have freedom regarding the interior finishes.
As always, consider your personal preferences and time restrictions before picking between a spec home or a new build.
Fact remains that certain houses just take less time to build, and those are usually the smaller, single-storey homes with no overly detailed styles or designs.
In a lot of instances, the main difference comes down to days instead of months. But if you’re worried about your building deadlines, talk to your Architect (or builder… ) to find out how your design choices can affect everyone’s timeline.
Rain, strong winds, and snow are not particularly enjoyed during construction time. Although many building companies can continue building during rains and cold winters, it becomes a problem once the ground gets too frozen to safely create the house’s foundation.
Also remember that certain things (like landscaping, driveways, some exterior finishes like stucco) can’t be completed in winter. In these cases, it’s best for the homeowner (and their family) to move into the completed house as soon as the interiors are finished, then have the professional(s) return in the spring to complete exterior details.
Working with a professional in the industry means you are privy to their suppliers, resources and contacts for your building project. But keep in mind that, as is the case with ordering anything, there’s always a chance of a delay beyond your builder’s control.
In addition, should you pick a material or finish that’s less common (and probably out of stock), it could mean an extension on your building deadline.
Building companies usually complete neighbourhoods in phases, finishing up all the lots in one area before finalising the phase and proceeding to the next. This could mean limited lot choices, and picking the last lot on the street might mean you’ll have to rethink your house’s exterior details (in case it clashes too much with the surrounding houses).
This is why many people choose to wait until the next building phase starts. It might take longer, but patience can mean more freedom in selecting the perfect plot of land for your new home.
