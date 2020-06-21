A modern 3-bedroom beauty to dream about

Modscape Architects is the professional team behind our latest inspirational piece. Located in Pretoria (but providing design / construction services for all South Africans, including those living in Johannesburg and Cape Town), Modscape Architects is fully committed to its day-to-day vision of shaping the modern landscape through innovative (and cost-effective) design solutions.
Modscape Architects is about much more than simply designing and erecting a residential, commercial, or industrial structure. It is about helping the client realise their wants and needs, zooming in on first-rate results without shredding the client’s budget, and ensuring every step of the project (from designing additions and new alterations to implementing site inspections) proceeds as perfectly as possible.
Let’s see what these pros have up their designer sleeves with one of their latest achievements: a modern three-bedroom house in the bustling Pretoria.
Strong, sharp lines; neutral and earthy colours; a decent amount of patterns and textures; lots of focus on empty / open spaces as opposed to clutter. Yes, it sounds like the modern design style to us!
And even though these are 3D renderings of what the house’s design could end up looking like, we still get a perfect picture of what to expect from this fresh suburban beauty.
The modern design style usually presents open-plan layouts for interiors, and this example is no exception. Conveniently located a few steps away from one another, the dining room and living room seamlessly embrace one another in this spacious layout.
And what about the way that covered patio (with its al fresco dining set) becomes part of the interiors once those glass doors are slid open? Simply perfection!
But wait, there's more. A hop and a skip from the living room's sofa is where we locate the kitchen. Upping the interiors' commitment to convenience and functionality, this stylish cooking space is ideal for the cook who wants to whip up snacks and drinks without missing a beat of guests’ conversation.
Our favourite piece here? The vote has to go to that backsplash with its chevron pattern, subtly standing out among the rest of the neutral / earthy tints.
That subtle style continues beautifully into the more private zones of the house. Case in point, the main suite. See how only the most basic pieces have been included in this 3D rendering, allowing our imaginations to run wild and start planning new wall art, classic table lamps, perhaps a vibrant-coloured rug… ?
With its clean design and soft colours, this modern bathroom becomes the perfect canvas to which accessories (regardless of colours or patterns) can be added later. To help clear up extra legroom, an open shower has been inserted in-between the toilet and tub, allowing this modern bathroom to flaunt more of a wet-room look (how very European!).
Shall we see what other spaces to expect in this modern family home?
