A modern 3-bedroom beauty to dream about

Modscape Architects is the professional team behind our latest inspirational piece. Located in Pretoria (but providing design / construction services for all South Africans, including those living in Johannesburg and Cape Town), Modscape Architects is fully committed to its day-to-day vision of shaping the modern landscape through innovative (and cost-effective) design solutions.

Modscape Architects is about much more than simply designing and erecting a residential, commercial, or industrial structure. It is about helping the client realise their wants and needs, zooming in on first-rate results without shredding the client’s budget, and ensuring every step of the project (from designing additions and new alterations to implementing site inspections) proceeds as perfectly as possible.

Let’s see what these pros have up their designer sleeves with one of their latest achievements: a modern three-bedroom house in the bustling Pretoria.