14 Unbelievable Bathrooms

Leigh Leigh
Mod. AUGUSTO, arbi arredo bagno arbi arredo bagno BathroomStorage
bathroom is one of the most important rooms in the home. It's where you relax and unwind in a hot bath, where you get ready for the day and where you perform your beauty regime!

So today at homify, we are going to show you 14 unbelievable bathrooms that will make you fall in love with beautiful bathtubs, gorgeous sinks and fabulous flooring. We are going to see how all of these features come together in perfect harmony, creating bathrooms that look like they come out of the pages of a magazine.

Let's go and explore them!

1. Narrow & Elegant

Musterhaus Bad Vilbel, ARKITURA GmbH ARKITURA GmbH Modern bathroom
This bathroom is built in a narrow space, but that doesn't meant that the designers have compromised on style or trend. They've created a long shower space and positioned a large, egg-shaped bath in the corner of the room. 

A stone facade, like this one, is a wonderful addition to any bathroom. It creates a warm, earthy look and feel. You'll feel like you are one with nature every time you step in the bathroom!

2. Trendy

Mod. AUGUSTO, arbi arredo bagno arbi arredo bagno BathroomStorage
Black and white is a fabulous design for the bathroom. Look how trendy and stylish this bathroom is!

If you like a bit of colour and character in your bathroom, opt for linoleum floors like this one. Pair with a modern tub and basin, and you've got yourself a one of a kind bathroom.

3. Marble

Penthouse Cascais, GAVINHO Architecture & Interiors GAVINHO Architecture & Interiors Minimal style Bathroom Marble White
Introduce marble into a bathroom to create an elegant, classy and timeless design. It can be subtle—just one wall like in this design—or it can be used throughout the counter tops.

Also have a look at how to boost your bathroom in an afternoon.

4. Chic

House in Beloura, Sintra, Estúdio Urbano Arquitectos Estúdio Urbano Arquitectos Minimal style Bathroom
House in Beloura, Sintra

In marketing there's an anagram: KISS. It stands for Keep It Simple Stupid. 

In this design we can see how simple can be the most effective. Wood, glass and black tiling come together here in perfect harmony.

5. Comfortable

Bathroom / Girne / Cyprus, Şölen Üstüner İç mimarlık Şölen Üstüner İç mimarlık Modern bathroom
Bathroom / Girne / Cyprus

If you have the space, include a comfortable chair or sofa in your bathroom space. You can sit while you brush your teeth. Remember that your bathroom is your space, so make it as cosy and functional as you like.

6. Quaint

Kolekcje Ceramiki Paradyż, Ceramika Paradyż Ceramika Paradyż Modern bathroom
How gorgeous is this bathroom with its rectangle tub and sink? You can be a bit of a rebel when it comes to design, so don't just go with the same old. Search for unique elements that will distinguish your home, your bathroom and your style from everyone else's.

7. Don't forget the lights

Suit Armonia de Contrastes, Ramon Soler Ramon Soler Modern bathroom
Lighting is incredibly important in the bathroom as you want to be able to clearly see when you are putting your make-up on, but you also want a soft glow and some ambiance when you are soaking in a hot bath. 

Have a look through the homify bathroom lighting products for inspiration.

8. Or the art

Ashton and Bentley , Sovereign Bathroom Centre Sovereign Bathroom Centre BathroomBathtubs & showers
Ashton and Bentley

Your bathroom can also be a creative space where you can hang up photographs or art pieces, like in this design by Sovereign Bathroom Centre. Choose original pieces that transform your bathroom into a unique space that is truly yours.

9. Natural light

Apartament OpenSpace, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style bathroom
Polygon arch&des
The interior of your home can always do with a touch of natural light and the bathroom is no different. Include a skylight or large glass windows or doors, allowing natural light to warm up the entire room. Not only will this create a very homely and cozy environment, but you'll save money on your electricity bill too.

10. All that glitters

Sítio P.P.N.R, Bellini Arquitetura e Design Bellini Arquitetura e Design Modern bathroom
This is a design that dazzles, thanks to the sparkling wall tiles and the mirrors that reflect the tiles. 

Your bathroom doesn't have to be subtle or neutral if you prefer a little more bling in your life. Opt for detailed lighting, sparkling decor items and a flair of personality!

11. More subtle

Relajación de un baño, SIMPLE actitud SIMPLE actitud Eclectic style bathroom Pottery Green
This design, by SIMPLE-ACTITUD, is an example of how you can include a little dazzle in your bathroom more subtly if you so wish, if the sparkling tiles are a bit too much for you.

Include some modern and trendy lights or a sparkling mirror like this one and you have yourself a bathroom that looks like one that Cinderalla would use. 

12. Good storage space

homify Windows & doors Blinds & shutters
No matter what style bathroom you go for, be sure to include some smart storage solutions. Your bathroom should look clear and neat at all times, so you want to keep all of your personal items such as make-up, toothbrushes and deodrents out of sight. A cupboard under the sink or behind the mirror is the perfect solution!

You can also go for drawers, like the designers have done here.

Have a look at these brilliant, beautiful bathroom trends.

13. It's all in the tub

Vasche in ghisa, Gentry Home Gentry Home BathroomBathtubs & showers
The features in the bathroom should be as aesthetically pleasing as they are comfortable and the tub is no exception. You want a tub that is going to be inviting and relaxing, while enhancing the design of your bathroom.

This tub is the perfect example of beautiful and functional design. Don't you love the gold touches?

14. It's in the detail

Lavabo, MV Arquitetura e Design MV Arquitetura e Design BathroomDecoration Bricks Wood effect
Your bathroom isn't complete without a few, personal touches:

1. Add candles and incense to create a beautiful and soothing ambiance. 

2. Always make sure you have bath salts or bubble bath next to the tub. 

3. Invest in some high quality hand soaps and hand creams so that your guests feel like they are at a hotel when they use your bathroom.

How have you made your bathroom unbelievable?

