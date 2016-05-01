Top 5 of the Week: A Wonderful Mix!

This is by far the most mixed week we've ever had. You've loved everything from bathroom renovations, to beautiful homes to tips for integrating a TV into your bedroom. This comes to encapsulate all that homify is about, as we showcase all aspects of home and living, whether it be stunning, palatial mansions, or budget projects. We've got it all.
Perhaps the most grabbing thing about before and after projects, is that natural sense of human curiosity they appeal to. How can you not want to see the results of a complete overhaul or transformation? And then it's all about practicality. When there are tips available that can improve simple aspects of our lives—we simply must know what they are.
With all of the being said, here are your favourite stories, projects and houses from the last week on homify. Sit back, enjoy them and as always, get ready for another week of awesome, creative and inspirational stories!
What better way is there to celebrate the start of a new week, and a new month, all in one?
It's no secret why you loved this house so much—it's in Johannesburg, and it's a total beauty! It's modern, edgy, creative and contemporary all rolled into one creative structure. A true example of fantastic South African Architecture from Meulen Architects.
Built at the bottom of a nature reserve in Bedfordview, this 1,100sqm masterpiece has something incredibly special about it. Maybe it's the beautiful use of glass, maybe it's the cool use of lighting, or maybe it's just the way the whole thing comes together. One thing's for sure, its beauty is illuminated and exacerbated by the northern Johannesburg skyline.
Take a look again, and see how this family home incorporates entertainment areas inside and out, takes full advantage of the magnificent views and maintains a sense of comfort. Grand, chic and ecletic, this home makes the most of both horizontal and vertical space. Every detail has been planned meticulously, delivering a sleek design that seems to almost precede its time.
In case you're wondering what this terrace looks like now, worry no more—you can see the result here. Terraces are a bit of a luxury, though many homes do come with them tucked away. That being said, they are usually located in off sections of homes that provide great views or a nice, breezy outlook.
Many modern homes and buildings don't come with terraces anymore, but that doesn't mean you can't have one. If there is a small space next to your entrance, garden or on your roof, for example, there are many ways to create one. It might take a bit of work, but it will mean a nice, fresh and cosy outdoor space that you can enjoy and craft exactly to your style.
Take a look at these five transformations of spaces into beautiful terraces and get inspired!
There is a wonderful appeal to small, cosy homes and affordable family spaces, but sometimes what you really need is to take a good look at a stunning, totally aspirational masterpiece of a house. That's exactly what this dream home is. Designed by the Spanish HUGA Architects, if this home hasn't already blown you away earlier in the week, it sure as hell will now. Much like the title suggests, this modern home feels like it has come straight out of a fairy tale or someone's imagination.
Packed with beautiful rooms, a gorgeous garden and a wonderful view, it's no doubt at all that it was one of your favourites of the week. Take a tour and see how the architects and designers have thought about every detail, incorporating top quality furniture and subtle yet sophisticated decor elements.
Having a TV in your bedroom can seem like a bit of a forbidden fruit paradigm. Many of us are led to believe that this isn't acceptable, for various reasons. Whether or not you're
supposed to have a TV in your bedroom is irrelevant. You're an adult, and if you want one you can have one—it's up to you whether you let it get in the way of romance, sleeping patters etc. Your bedroom is a personal space and therefore you should tailor it to include exactly what you want and need. The moral of the story? Whether you have a TV in your bedroom or not is all about personal choice.
So, if you do want one, we've got loads of tips on the best way to incorporate one into your room here.
Try as we might, beautiful bathrooms simply must be looked at more than once. As a place of relaxation, renewal and refreshment, it's totally natural to want the space to be as wonderful as it possibly can. Even a tiny space like the one pictured here can be transformed into a practical and equally appealing space. Innenarchitekturbüro Jürgen Lübcke architects, located in Krefeld, Germany, took charge of this remodelling project, with the goal of a complete overhaul.
The result, which you can see here, shows us that with hard work and imagination, just about anything can happen. The starting point: a dark and small bathroom no more than 7 m² in size. The end result: a bright and super comfortable space.