Top 5 of the Week: A Wonderful Mix!

This is by far the most mixed week we've ever had. You've loved everything from bathroom renovations, to beautiful homes to tips for integrating a TV into your bedroom. This comes to encapsulate all that homify is about, as we showcase all aspects of home and living, whether it be stunning, palatial mansions, or budget projects. We've got it all.

Perhaps the most grabbing thing about before and after projects, is that natural sense of human curiosity they appeal to. How can you not want to see the results of a complete overhaul or transformation? And then it's all about practicality. When there are tips available that can improve simple aspects of our lives—we simply must know what they are.

With all of the being said, here are your favourite stories, projects and houses from the last week on homify. Sit back, enjoy them and as always, get ready for another week of awesome, creative and inspirational stories!

What better way is there to celebrate the start of a new week, and a new month, all in one?