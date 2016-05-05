10 Freestanding bathtubs that wow!

There is nothing better than running a hot bubble bath, climbing in and letting the day's worries and concerns soak right out of you. The only thing more relaxing than a good bubble bath is a long nap!

This is why your bathtub is so important. You want it to be big enough to fit your whole body in (and maybe your partner's body too… ) and it should not only look inviting, but be comfortable to lie in.

So today we are going to look at some impressive freestanding bathtubs, to inspire us to create a little cocoon in our very own bathroom!