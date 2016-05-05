10 Freestanding bathtubs that wow!

There is nothing better than running a hot bubble bath, climbing in and letting the day's worries and concerns soak right out of you. The only thing more relaxing than a good bubble bath is a long nap!
This is why your bathtub is so important. You want it to be big enough to fit your whole body in (and maybe your partner's body too… ) and it should not only look inviting, but be comfortable to lie in.
So today we are going to look at some impressive freestanding bathtubs, to inspire us to create a little cocoon in our very own bathroom!
This bathtub is an egg shape and is carefully positioned in the corner of the bathroom, allowing beautiful views of the garden. An egg-shaped tub is not only comfortable but it's big too, allowing for many hours of relaxing and soaking!
A white bathtub also works in just about any style bathroom so you can decorate the space as you see fit. Make sure to include some lovely scented candles.
A freestanding bath can be slightly more fixed into the bathroom with a wooden frame, like this one. Not only does it make for a very warm and earthy look and feel, but it also allows you to balance items like candles, bath salts and perhaps even a glass of wine on the rim around the bathtub.
This also allows for some detail in the bathroom. Notice how von Mann Architects have also used wooden frames for the basins, which match the ceiling beams and floors.
Your bathing time should be private and secluded, which is why tucking your bath in a corner, behind a partition or the shower works so well. Include some soft lighting and a few plants, which further hide the bathtub from view and you'll feel like you are in your own little world when you step into the hot, foamy water.
Your bathroom can also feature some top class interior design, like in this bathroom, which serves to enhance your bathtub!
Get an expert in to choose colours, tiles and decor items that are truly going to make bathing seem as luxurious as it is relaxing.
Don't you love this steel bullhead on the wall? Bathing is for bachelors too!
This bathtub suits this modern bathroom perfectly, showing how baths, showers, basins and even toilets can enhance the look and feel of a bathroom's decor.
The white bathtub contrasts beautifully here with the wooden walls and floors. Bathing in this space will feel like you are in a wooden cave!
Your bath doesn't have to be typically round. Check out how Ceramika Paradyz have included a very rectangle bathtub in this space, which matches the rectangle basin.
Play with shapes and sizes, depending on your decor style and you will find a bathtub that is both trendy and comfortable.
If you have the opportunity to bath with a view like this, don't let it pass you by!
The designers here have ensured that the bathtub faces this incredible landscape, enhancing the bathing experience acutely. Placing a little tray table next to the bath also allows for books, wine, candles and other necessities to be kept dry but within reach. This is a great tip!
A bathtub can take on a slightly more lavish design, with granite stairs that lead up to it. This is also functional too!
Granite makes for a very classy touch to a bathroom or kitchen, so include it if you can. You'll feel like royalty every time you hop in the bath.
Cut yourself off from the rest of the world by placing a rail and a curtain around your bath. Soaking in a bathtub that's secluded from the rest of the bathroom will feel like an absolute dream, especially if you are a parent. This time is just for yourself!
Our final bathtub is the best yet!
Move your bath outside the house and onto the veranda and you'll have panoramic views that you just can't quite replicate from inside a bathroom.
This bath is also big enough to truly stretch out in the warm water while you watch the waves crash against the rocks.