How to work with an Interior Designer and a budget

Envisioning how a renovation or spruce-up project can change your home is always exciting. It allows you to appreciate the splendid design results without having to sneeze through an actual construction project in your home. But today we want to focus less on how a professional’s crew can disrupt your lifestyle and more about how to plan a decent budget before you hire the services of an Interior Designer – and we have the perfect one in mind to use as example.

Spegash Interiors, located in Johannesburg, is one of South Africa’s most esteemed and professional interior-design companies. With a broad range of residential-, commercial-, and retail projects in its ever-growing portfolio, Spegash Interiors has assisted on projects throughout South Africa and in Europe. The firm was founded by interior designer Sharon Nicolaci. In her own words: “To me a home is not a showpiece. It’s a luxurious, glamorous, many-layered space that invites you to live in it. Comfort is key, and in each of my projects, whether in Europe or South Africa, I source the finest furniture and fabrics available. In our preliminary meetings I encourage my clients to show me their favourite décor images; allowing us to begin with a shared goal in mind. I’m delighted to say that I am now doing residential projects for my longstanding clients’ adult children.”

Let’s see how you can start setting up a budget before you make use of interior design services…