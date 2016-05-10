Before and After: Old School to Hot Property

Interior architects AISAPE 04 SL have turned a small, cramped space that looks like it comes out of the 1970's into a modern home that is as stylish as it is beautiful.
We are going to see a home transform right in front of our eyes and learn for ourselves how a few touches and changes here and there can make the biggest difference! Today at homify, we are also going to learn how to translate these tips and tricks into our very own homes, utilising all that they have to offer.
So let's go!
Can you believe how messy and old-school this home is, with it's old cupboards, run down sofas and cluttered space!
First things first, your home should never be cluttered like this with so many personal items. Your home should be sleek, clean and minimalist.
While plants are a fantastic addition to a home, adding a natural form of decor and design, they need to be manicured and pruned. These plants just make the room look messy and cluttered.
The sofa also needs a complete revamp—recovered and fattened with some cushion. Recovering your sofas isn't expensive so if they are looking worn and torn like these ones, make sure to give them a bit of care and love. Sometimes a good deep cleaning is the way to go.
To stay away from clutter and mess in your home, opt for smart storage solutions. This will keep all of your personal items out of sight. Have a look through these inspired storage solutions for small homes.
This corridor area is dark and dingy, with personal items like heaters and chairs crowding the passage way.
The walls are also a plain white, which is very dull and boring, especially in contrast with the dark, old-school wooden door frames and cupboards.
The carpets are a dull, grey colour, which look like they need a good, spring clean.
Your corridor should be stylish and sophisticated, serving as a little glimpse of the trend that will be revealed in the rooms that lead off from it.
The walls in this living room are yellow! And not a nice, buttery yellow that is modern and funky and looks like it comes out of a design magazine. No, this is an old, yellow that is peeling off the walls and looks completely jarring next to the yellowing wooden floors. The orange and red sofas also look completely wrong in this setting!
Again, there is also so much mess and clutter in this space, which undermines any decor or design elements. You want your home to look neat and tidy, so that the style and trend can be revealed!
Have a look through our living room products for inspiration for your own living room.
Can you believe that this is the same living room?
The designers have redone the floors and walls, opening the space up with light wood and a gorgeous, earthy-toned stone facade. These complement the white walls, ceiling and shelves.
Mismatched furniture has been strategically placed in this space, giving character and texture to this room, which is brilliant when you have an otherwise very neutral space.
You'll also notice that this space is much neater, with shelves and cabinets allowing for better organisation of decor accessories, books and personal items.
Lighting is key here! The designers have included soft, ceiling lights which create ambiance and atmosphere in this room. It makes the room seem bigger, as does the mirror that features in this space.
Check out these simple ways to make your home feel bigger.
If we go into this kids playroom cum office space, we can see that the home is a lot more organised and neat, where the design and decor is very strategic.
The designers have made this room predominately white, keeping it neat and minimalist, even though it's a space that will typically house more items such as work documents, stationery and toys.
Next, they've installed a pink cabinet, giving the room a touch of colour and a slight theme. This works well with the toys above it, including fluffy toys and books. You'll notice, however, that these are all strategically placed. The cabinet works to store all of the other toys and accessories out of sight, so that this room can remain neat and of course, pretty.
Remember that when it comes to an office area, you want to be able to focus and be productive in this space, so it should remain as uncluttered as possible.
The kitchen is one of our favourite parts of this new and improved home because it's just so modern and so retro.
The patterned flooring gives way to sleek white cupboards and countertops as well as silver accessories, such as a microwave, fridge and wall clock.
The kitchen counters are very bare, with only the functional elements—like a bright red coffee maker—on display. This is a great tip for your kitchen, as you want to feel inspired when you head into your kitchen, like it's a blank canvas and your cooking or baking will be the painting!
The overhead light is also very important for this space as you need to be able to see what you are doing in the kitchen. Check out these seriously bright ideas for kitchen lighting.