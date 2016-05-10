Before and After: Old School to Hot Property

Can you believe how messy and old-school this home is, with it's old cupboards, run down sofas and cluttered space!

First things first, your home should never be cluttered like this with so many personal items. Your home should be sleek, clean and minimalist.

While plants are a fantastic addition to a home, adding a natural form of decor and design, they need to be manicured and pruned. These plants just make the room look messy and cluttered.

The sofa also needs a complete revamp—recovered and fattened with some cushion. Recovering your sofas isn't expensive so if they are looking worn and torn like these ones, make sure to give them a bit of care and love. Sometimes a good deep cleaning is the way to go.

To stay away from clutter and mess in your home, opt for smart storage solutions. This will keep all of your personal items out of sight. Have a look through these inspired storage solutions for small homes.