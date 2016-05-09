Before and After: Rags to Riches

French architects Briand Renault are going to show us today how they can completely transform a home, while retaining the charm and character of the original structure.

Today we are going to see a true rags to riches story, where excellence and precision play a role in enhancing and ultimately, changing, a space.

As Aristotle said, “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, therefore, is not an act but a habit.”

Let's see how a home can be made absolutely excellent.