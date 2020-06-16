Yes, you CAN work remotely with an interior designer

Being stuck at home gives one an awful lot of time to think. And judge. Especially when it comes to the style and shape of that dining-room table, the hallway walls’ colour, and how that living room’s gallery wall is sorely outdated. Purely examples, but we get what it feels like to want to have lots done around you when you can’t really go out.
It’s technology we have to thank for being able to communicate flawlessly with one another online – and in these weird times, more and more professionals are realising the benefits of working remotely.
Such as Deborah Garth Interior Design International in Johannesburg. Ever since the firm was established back in March 1992, Deborah Garth has been specialising in high-end residential-, corporate- and retail- projects with a unique design touch (and has gathered quite the collection of design awards in the process).
With its top-notch team of contractors, sub-contractors, related industry professionals, suppliers and artisan designers, clients right across Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, and KwaZulu-Natal have had the pleasure of experiencing top-notch design results thanks to Deborah Garth.
But what are the benefits of working remotely with such an interior designer and completing as much as possible via Skype, Zoom, and FaceTime meetings?
On-site interior designers are used to taking control of everything from the first planning stages to the final execution. And although there is absolutely nothing wrong with that, such a process might leave the client feeling like a spectator at their own game.
Working remotely with an interior designer changes this. As they help you from a distance via computer and phone, you experience the advantages of their professional services. Yet simultaneously, as the practical part of this process (i.e. sanding that table or repainting that wall) may be left up to you, you get to be a bit creative if you want.
Remember: There is always an added advantage to working with a professional. And with interior designers’ online design services, you get a nice batch of flexibility.
You may have completed 500 DIY projects perfectly, but if you don’t have a professional eye, you just don’t.
Remember that interior designers are used to working with different clients, different design styles, different tastes, etc. It’s all about communicating with the client and finding out their wants and needs, budget, expectation, etc. and then delivering the desired results.
And all of this can still perfectly proceed via online meetings / call sessions without altering that professional touch you crave (and pay for).
Different designers have different methods when it comes to starting a new project with a new client. Some, for example, will use online tools like Pinterest to get an idea of the client’s particular style.
But no matter the process, certain elements remain vital for communication between designer and client, and these include online design services like sketches, drawings, computer visualisations (3D renderings), etc. Emailing / WhatsApping such elements back and forth is already an established ritual between designers and clients – another positive tick for working online with interior designers!
No matter your DIY ranking, designing and decorating projects take time. Especially when it comes to searching for furnishings and décor.
Keep in mind: professional interior designers constantly interact with other pros in the industry (from carpenters to carpet makers) to help them find what they (and their client) need. This process still isn’t affected with you working remotely with an interior designer, meaning you still get first-rate options for your design project without having to spend time searching for them in the first place.
Think about it. There is far less travel for either parties in this scenario. Plus, a professional interior designer (who lives by the motto: “Measure twice and order once”) will always recognise an error before it’s too late, even when communicating with the client online. That is why it’s imperative you bring your interior designer onboard with your project as early as possible.
