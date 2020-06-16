Yes, you CAN work remotely with an interior designer

Being stuck at home gives one an awful lot of time to think. And judge. Especially when it comes to the style and shape of that dining-room table, the hallway walls’ colour, and how that living room’s gallery wall is sorely outdated. Purely examples, but we get what it feels like to want to have lots done around you when you can’t really go out.

It’s technology we have to thank for being able to communicate flawlessly with one another online – and in these weird times, more and more professionals are realising the benefits of working remotely.

Such as Deborah Garth Interior Design International in Johannesburg. Ever since the firm was established back in March 1992, Deborah Garth has been specialising in high-end residential-, corporate- and retail- projects with a unique design touch (and has gathered quite the collection of design awards in the process).

With its top-notch team of contractors, sub-contractors, related industry professionals, suppliers and artisan designers, clients right across Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, and KwaZulu-Natal have had the pleasure of experiencing top-notch design results thanks to Deborah Garth.

But what are the benefits of working remotely with such an interior designer and completing as much as possible via Skype, Zoom, and FaceTime meetings?