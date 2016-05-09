A Perfect Home From White and Wood

Cambridge architects Baufritz have created a modern, luxury home that would make you feel like you were living in a hotel all year round if you had to stay in it.
Every last detail has been thought through, creating a lavish space that is as intricate as it is special. Every single room in this home is absolutely beautiful and looks like it comes out of the pages of an interior design magazine.
And yet, the designers haven't compromised on functionality or comfort. These elements come together in wonderful harmony with trend and style, weaved throughout the home like a storybook narrative.
It's time to read the story…
Our first impression of the home is how glorious and grand it looks, perched on the top of this slope. It's a white, block-shaped home with large glass windows and doors—very simple and sophisticated.
You'll notice that the grass around this home is carefully manicured, while the trees, bushes and flowers are also carefully pruned. This is a great tip for any home! The outside of the home is the first impression that people will get when they see it, so you want it to look fabulous. Use your Saturday mornings to mow the lawn and prune the hedges. Your exterior garden should look perfect, just like this one!
If you have a little slope or hill on your property, build your home on top of this. It will give you panoramic views of your entire neighbourhood!
If we go around this side of the house, we are completely blown away. The white home works beautifully with the wooden facade and the large glass windows and doors. These materials are all fantastic for a modern home!
The design is intricate, elegant and extravagant. Don't you love the arm that extends from the right side of the building?
You'll also notice that on this side of the home, the lawn is also carefully manicured and the flower beds and plants are wonderfully pruned.
The designers have also included a black tiled path and a wooden porch, which finish the exterior look and feel of this home off fabulously—like icing on a cake!
If we head inside the home, we land up in the main bedroom. Do you see what we mean about feeling like you live in a hotel?
The entire bedroom is surrounded by glass windows and doors, which gives the room 180 degree views of the surrounding neighbourhood. They also allow an abundance of natural light to filter into this space, warming it up and creating a light, cheerful room. You'll notice that there are blinds and beautiful, soft curtains on the windows as well, which provide privacy and shade when need be.
The designers have opted for very neutral colours—white, cream, beige and light, toffee-coloured browns. This works wonderfully with the simple bed and wicker armchair. Remember that simple is always smart!
This is a kid's bedroom that comes out of a fairy tale!
The designers have opted for pale pink walls, fitting into a girl's bedroom theme. The accessories, toys, linen and artwork are also a wonderful pink.
Remember that when it comes to a kid's bedroom, you want the space to evolve along with your kid. Opt for colours on the walls or wall paper that are timeless. This way you can mix and match the furniture and accessories depending on what your kid likes at the time, without having to spend too much money on replacing everything in the bedroom.
You'll also notice that there is another large glass door in this bedroom, like we saw in the main bedroom. Don't you love how it allows all sorts of bright and beautiful light to filter into this room?
The kitchen in this home is one of our favourite spots, with its wooden breakfast bar, modern lights that drop down from the ceiling and it's gorgeous, industrial chic colours. Grey and wood are the perfect combination of colours!
Remember that your kitchen should be warm and homely, where you are going to enjoy baking birthday cakes for your family or entertaining guests. Choose warm wood and earthy tones.
A breakfast bar is also a great addition to any kitchen as it allows for a much more social and integrated space. Your kids can do their homework or eat their breakfast at the breakfast bar, while you are busy in the kitchen. This provides the opportunity for family chats and engagement throughout the day.
The living room in this home is just as elegant and luxurious as the rest of the home!
So how do you achieve a living room like this?
For starters, the furniture needs to be of high quality—opt for cushy sofas and sleek, modern armchairs. Place cushions on these armchairs and sofas that enhance the colour and tone of the room. Next choose a coffee table that packs a punch, like this very quaint glass coffee table.
All that's let after this is to decorate the room with some beautiful flowers, some fantastic artwork and some happy photographs that remind you of all of your favourite memories.
