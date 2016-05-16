10 Super cool outdoor kitchens

Although summer has already left us here in South Africa, we still have a few good, sunny days left which we want to make the most of and spend outside. On the other hand, many of us are certainly already making plans for the warmer months and the end-of-the-year holidays. Whatever the case, outdoor culture and activities are notably popular in our country, and we can all admit to enjoying long days in the sun and time spent with friends and family.

One of the best ways to spend outdoor time is, of course, sharing meals. Although the classic braai will remain ever-popular and always have a soft spot in all our gardens, people are becoming more and more prone to moving the entire cooking process outside, including large culinary endeavours. Well, we definitely agree that hosting a dinner party in your garden or on the terrace can be significantly improved by including the cooking process—both socially and for the sheer enjoyment of the outdoor air whilst preparing your meal.

If this is a trend that you think you can get on board with, then you are in the right place. Today we bring you a compilation of ten amazing outdoor kitchens that is sure to inspire you plenty. Let's begin!