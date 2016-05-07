Before and After: From Plain to Fame

French designers, Mint Design, are going to show us today how a plain, white space can be completely transformed into a cozy and colourful home with modern decor and funky design.
Everyone needs a bit of colour and trend in their lives, converting the plain and the boring into the fun and the happy. So how can we do this?
Well, with an expert eye, a paint brush and some inspiration, you can create a dream home!
The living room in the home prior to the renovation is a very plain space, which for those who like a minimalist style, is perfect. The cupboards, walls and door frames are a crisp white, while the floors are a very light wood.
For those who like a bit more colour and a flair of personality in their home, this may be a bit of a dull space, however. There is nothing in this home that reflects who lives here, how many people live here, what they like or what their style is.
There is also a lack of warmth. The space looks very clinical—like a hospital.
Can you believe the difference?
The designers have introduced walls into the space—turquoise and a darker blue—which work beautifully with the light wooden floors. They've kept some walls white and have introduced a bit of grey in the form of shelving, chairs and lampshades. This is very subtle and modern, adding a light hue to the space.
The living room is very cheerful and bright, not only because of the blue walls but also because of the light yellow cushions and the yellow and grey rug.
To offset these colours, the designers have included a light wooden coffee table and a light wooden and white television cabinet.
You'll also notice that the shelves are filled with books and accessories and there is a large, flat screen television where the family can enjoy their favourite films or series, while getting cozy in this space.
The kitchen space in the previous design is very bare. You can't imagine cooking up a gourmet feast in this space or having very interesting dinner parties.
Your kitchen should at least feature some natural decor, such as vases of flowers or pots of plants. You want some fresh greenery and natural beauty!
You also want your kitchen to flow into the rest of the house, working together in harmony with the other rooms.
Read these simple tips for tackling kitchen furniture for inspiration when it comes to decorating your kitchen.
If we go into the kitchen after the renovations, we can see how much character and style has been introduced into this space. The darker blue walls soften the space up, adding a bit of personality and life to it.
Sleek silver appliances have been placed in the kitchen, making it a very modern space. Remember that you want your kitchen to feature all of the latest technology and accessories. It should be a haven for gorgeous cooking gadgets and sexy kitchen ware.
Have a look through these homify kitchen products—kit your kitchen out in the highest quality stuff!
There's nothing wrong with this bathroom, but it's a bit standard. There is nothing spectacular about and it doesn't stand out. This could be a bathroom in just about any suburban house.
And let's face it, do you really want a bathroom that looks like every other bathroom on the block? No, because your bathroom should be a beautiful and relaxing haven where you can light candles and feel relaxed and protected from the outside world.
While the features in this bathroom are modern, the grey tiling and white walls are very dull and plain. We want some life, some adventure and some excitement!
This is exactly what the designers have delivered!
For starters, they've painted the walls around the tiling a deep and rich purple. Don't you feel like you're in a cocoon just looking at this warm, purple space?
They've also included a trendy black stone facade, which brings texture and style to the room.
A recycled ladder works as a towel rack—which is a great tip for any bathroom. Paint an old ladder a lovely neutral colour and use it to hang towels, coats or accessories. (Also check out these cool items you can find at your parents' home. There are so many items, besides a ladder, that you can recycle for use.)
The designers have also put up a crisp, white shower curtain, which adds a bit of privacy for those showering.
This home was cool before, but now it's hot, hot, hot!