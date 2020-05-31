The role of professional property developers

When it comes to property development and architectural construction, Johannesburg-based Top Centre Properties is one of the most relevant names. Showcasing an ever-increasing portfolio detailing high-style designs (that range from large-scale buildings and civil projects to interior designs and renovations), Top Centre Properties provides various services suitable to every client’s unique wants, needs, and budget. Some of the company’s most esteemed services, which are available throughout the entire South Africa, include architectural designs, construction, property development, renovations, as well as interior design.
But what exactly does a property developer do? To put it in simple terms, property development (also called ‘real estate development’) refers to the business of purchasing land with the intention of using it to build a residential property. In our country, this business revolves mostly around the provision of housing options within a cost-effective price range, especially for those struggling to afford proper housing. Thanks to the initial investment, you are ensured of a home at the final stages of a property development project.
But there are certain steps that need to be taken (correctly) before you can list that new home on that new piece of land…
Obviously you need to properly inspect that piece of land you’re considering buying to see if it can support a property and if it’s suitable for people to live there. Remember that there needs to be appropriate access to plumbing and electricity.
But what is potentially the most important factor is acquiring a township proclamation and water rights. You also need to evaluate whether bulk services will be made available or not. For a residential property, these can include roads, electricity, and a safe water / sewage system.
It should be noted that a property developer takes on a giant risk by financing such a project. In certain instances, the developer can receive grants, sponsorships or investors to help with the financial responsibility.
Don’t be deceived into thinking you can skip this step, as it will determine whether you have the right or not to build your property without disturbing the site’s ecology reading. Only after it has been determined that your new structure will not make any negative impact on the environment will you be granted the right to continue.
This is the step where the actual purchasing of the land takes place. The available property will be bought either by the property developer and his/her partners, or by whoever is providing the financing.
This is mainly to change the status of your new property from ‘unclaimed’ to ‘residential’ (or commercial or industrial, depending on what you’re planning to do with your new property). In addition, involving a town planner will also help make the developers accountable for the zoning laws set out by the Section 125 Amendment Scheme.
It’s time to take those bricks (or wood, or glass… ) and start erecting your property on your new piece of land. Of course all of this needs to be achieved while abiding by the specifications laid out by the town planner and registered home builders.
Finally, you can get in contact with trusted estate agents to start listing and marketing that newly built home. These professionals can help you sell that residential structure to whoever falls into the relevant economic bracket.
