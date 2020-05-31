The role of professional property developers

When it comes to property development and architectural construction, Johannesburg-based Top Centre Properties is one of the most relevant names. Showcasing an ever-increasing portfolio detailing high-style designs (that range from large-scale buildings and civil projects to interior designs and renovations), Top Centre Properties provides various services suitable to every client’s unique wants, needs, and budget. Some of the company’s most esteemed services, which are available throughout the entire South Africa, include architectural designs, construction, property development, renovations, as well as interior design.

But what exactly does a property developer do? To put it in simple terms, property development (also called ‘real estate development’) refers to the business of purchasing land with the intention of using it to build a residential property. In our country, this business revolves mostly around the provision of housing options within a cost-effective price range, especially for those struggling to afford proper housing. Thanks to the initial investment, you are ensured of a home at the final stages of a property development project.

But there are certain steps that need to be taken (correctly) before you can list that new home on that new piece of land…