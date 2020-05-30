5 commercial designs by A4AC Architects

Johannesburg-based experts A4AC Architects deserve the credit for today’s designer piece(s). Offering a variety of services to clients (including interior designs, construction management, finalising detailed architectural drawings, and much more), the company also specialises in alternative construction methods such as container construction and light-weight steel framing.

Although not quite as mature as some of the other architectural firms in South Africa, A4AC Architects brings a great amount of experience, expertise and (probably most importantly) passion to each and every project. That is evidenced by its vivacious portfolio which details a myriad of eye-catching designs and structures.

Today, we are singling out a handful of these professionals’ commercial projects. Not that the residential ones don’t deserve to be highlighted, but we felt it was time to take a slight break from viewing houses, living rooms, and other residential spaces.