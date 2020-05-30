5 commercial designs by A4AC Architects

Johannesburg-based experts A4AC Architects deserve the credit for today’s designer piece(s). Offering a variety of services to clients (including interior designs, construction management, finalising detailed architectural drawings, and much more), the company also specialises in alternative construction methods such as container construction and light-weight steel framing.
Although not quite as mature as some of the other architectural firms in South Africa, A4AC Architects brings a great amount of experience, expertise and (probably most importantly) passion to each and every project. That is evidenced by its vivacious portfolio which details a myriad of eye-catching designs and structures.
Today, we are singling out a handful of these professionals’ commercial projects. Not that the residential ones don’t deserve to be highlighted, but we felt it was time to take a slight break from viewing houses, living rooms, and other residential spaces.
Where’s there good food, there’s bound to be a gathering! And this new fast-food restaurant near Ghandi square in the Johannesburg CBD is certainly no exception.
Coated in warm colours and rich textures, the interiors are just what one would expect from a business dedicated to enticing flavours and scents.
Its total dimensions? A not-too-bad 15 × 3 × 300 m / 450 m² (Length, Height, Width / Area).
For the caffeine addicts (or anyone who’s in need of a delicious drink and perhaps an accompanying snack or two) can head on over to the Roast Republic Container, which forms an important part of the Roast-Republic's social franchise program.
Located within an office park on Johannesburg’s Empire Road, this little container coffee shop sports a convenient size of 6 × 2.6 × 2.4 m / 14 m² (Length, Height, Width / Area).
You know there's something enticing and promising about a professional when their services extend beyond a country's borders. And with this very contemporary office design up in Kenya, A4AC Architects reminds us why it's considered one of South Africa's busiest and most professional firms operating in the construction / design industries.
Tree plantations, of all things, served as the inspiration for this structure’s design concept, seeing as its site is located near timber plantations. Decked out in the modern design style, this clinic features a delightful mix of warm, earthy tones (on the outside surfaces) and softer neutral colours.
Be sure to spend a few extra seconds appreciating that magnificent roof, which has been uniquely shaped in order to enhance the use of timber in this design.
Those familiar with the hustle and bustle of Johannesburg will immediately recognise Braamfontein’s exceptional vibe. It’s considered a hot spot (a playground, if you will) for hipsters and young professionals seeking some style and substance throughout the week, but especially on weekends.
Would you consider this open social space with its eye-catching design a good option for some after-work drinks (or a weekend brunch) with friends?
