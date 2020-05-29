Light and luxurious high-rise apartments in Sandton

Today we get subtly stylish with the creatives over at Deborah Garth Interior Design International in Johannesburg. Consisting of passionate contractors, sub-contractors, related industry professionals, suppliers and artisan designers, the award-winning Deborah Garth has been at the forefront of eye-catching spaces since the company was founded in 1992.
The project we’re plucking from the Deborah Garth portfolio today? Luxurious residential flats in the heart of bustling Sandton, Johannesburg.
Located on the 12th floor above a hotel (can you just imagine the view from up there of the busy Johannesburg?), these flats present one-, two-, and three-bedroom designs. In need of full furnishings and décor, these residential spaces present ideal blank canvasses that are ready for residents (and / or Interior Designers) to fill them with heaps of style and substance.
For this particular project, though, the professionals went the less-is-more route with minimalist touches, subtle textures, high-quality finishes, soft colour palettes, loads of sunshine streaming in all day long, and an overall tranquil ambience.
Conveniently grouped together in an open-plan space, the living room and dining zone are located mere steps from one another in a clean and seamless layout.
Targeting the high-end residential market, these high-rise apartments will be available for sale as fully attired spaces. But for the time being, the main focus is on rental.
We’re always on the lookout for ways to bring Mother Nature indoors, whether it’s via a neat little bonsai tree on a coffee table in the living room, freshly cut flowers in a modern vase in the bathroom, or just quirky little succulents adding some fresh colour and texture to a kitchen windowsill.
Rumour has it that the fortunate tenants of these modern apartments will be able to enjoy the full spectrum of services and facilities provided by the hotel (including security, room service, cleaning services, spas and gyms, restaurants… ).
We're not sure if it's because of the soft white finishes and features on the inside or the high-rise feeling of these flats, but there’s a certain heavenly quality to these interiors. Just see how the tranquillity factor climbs thanks to these light, beach-hued woods styling up select surfaces, the smooth and off-white fabrics, that clear blue sky flooding indoors thanks to the generous glass doors and windows…
And there’s even a private little balcony (seemingly spacious enough for some decent furnishings) flowing out of the main suite. Not too shabby at all!
Taking its cue from the main bedroom, this guest sleeping space also crafts a soft sleeping zone quite successfully. Our favourite piece here? That delicious wall design behind the bed that subconsciously forces one to do a double take of that focal space.
What would you add to this room to make it more “you”? Some wall art? An oversized mirror? How about changing the colour scheme or going with another design style (such as modern or Scandinavian)?
And while you think about your answers,