The Homely Modern Home

If move inside the home, we can see that the designers have used the space to their absolute advantage. Even though it is quite a narrow home, they've managed to create spacious rooms that are as interesting as they are functional.

This is a kid's bedroom, but the basis of the room is very neutral, meaning it could be used for just about anything. The light wooden floors work with the beautiful, big glass windows and doors. The walls feature a grey wooden facade. This is a fantastic tip as it means that when your kids grow up, you don't have to spend a fortune on redoing the walls, floors, curtains or windows. You simply have to swap some of the furniture, cushions and accessories out.

The accessories used in this space are perfect for a kid's bedroom—a zebra rug, colourful books and toys placed strategically throughout the room. Invest in smart storage solutions when it comes to your kid's bedroom so it isn't littered with toys and accessories.

