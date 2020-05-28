Want to make your dining room look more expensive?

Consisting of a team of dynamic designers, Francois Marais Architects continues to provide top-quality services (which include additions and alterations, depending on the client’s wants and needs) to the entire Gauteng, Cape Town, and across South Africa.

The story of this prestigious firm kicks off in 1996. That’s when its founder Francois Marais used his knowledge of and passion for architecture to create and steer a company that has become a leading professional on many large projects in the architectural- and interior design fields.

Today, Francois Marais Architects is proud to have no fewer than two branches in South Africa (Bedfordview and Cape Town). And this architectural giant still continues to impress, especially with its bustling portfolio that speaks of inspiring (and super deluxe) designs ranging from fancy residential homes and game lodges to luxurious hotels and eye-catching corporate offices – both local and overseas.

For today’s piece, we get inspired by some of Francois Marais Architects’s dining rooms. It does tend to happen that a dining room doesn’t get all the attention you would like it to. And that’s even after you’ve shredded your design budget and went with those upmarket (and tastefully upholstered) dining chairs. But maybe your choice in chairs isn’t the problem? Maybe there are other (much cheaper) ways to update your dining room that can do your home a world of good?

Of course there are, and we happen to have 7 of them right here.