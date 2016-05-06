​Make your open-floor plan work

The age of closed-in rooms cut off from each other by walls is not what it used to be – but that is not necessarily bad news! Desired for their friendly, free-flowing attitudes, the no-walls concept is fast picking up in the architecture and design world, and not only in urban lofts.

Open-floor plans work because they make a space look bigger, but also because they allow for a more socialised area where you and your friend can carry a conversation, regardless if one is in the kitchen and the other in the living room.

However, with all the advantages and decoration opportunities does come a few challenges too. How do you link up the different zones? And how do you define the different spaces? What about merging styles and establishing a unique flow from space to space?

Well, let’s see what our options are…