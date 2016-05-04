Change Your Kitchen, Change Your Health

It should come as no surprise that keeping healthy food in your house can add to your plan to start eating (and living) healthier. However, apart from stocking up on the right foods, there is another factor you need to consider: your kitchen layout.

We are not talking about which way your sink faces, as that certainly won’t affect your weight or cholesterol levels. However, spending a bit of time on maintaining and organised and inviting kitchen can go a long way in persuading you and your family to try (and stick to) the healthier alternatives in terms of cooking and snacking.

How? We’re glad you asked, as we bring you some prime kitchen changes that can help you to eat healthier, feel better, and overall enjoy spending time in the kitchen.