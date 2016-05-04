Change Your Kitchen, Change Your Health

It should come as no surprise that keeping healthy food in your house can add to your plan to start eating (and living) healthier. However, apart from stocking up on the right foods, there is another factor you need to consider: your kitchen layout.
We are not talking about which way your sink faces, as that certainly won’t affect your weight or cholesterol levels. However, spending a bit of time on maintaining and organised and inviting kitchen can go a long way in persuading you and your family to try (and stick to) the healthier alternatives in terms of cooking and snacking.
How? We’re glad you asked, as we bring you some prime kitchen changes that can help you to eat healthier, feel better, and overall enjoy spending time in the kitchen.
Do you listen to music while you cook or eat? Have you ever tried it?
Music can have a great effect on your cooking, the same way it can boost your studying or working abilities. The fun part comes in when choosing which songs (or artists) you want to pair with which cooking task.
Will the Beatles be a good choice while dicing onions? How about some rock and roll for pounding those cutlets? And to keep you company while conjuring up a salad, some Mozart or Beethoven? It doesn’t matter which genres you pick, as long as you associate cooking with those good vibes of your favourite tunes. These are more likely to put you in a better mood, which will help you make healthier choices for food and snacks.
Invest in a good radio, hook up that docking station, or slip in your favourite CD to set the music mood for your kitchen.
Feeling that rumble down in your tummy? A muffin is just what you need, right?
Rather opt for a healthier alternative by grabbing a delicious apple or a fresh carrot that you have displayed on that beautiful centrepiece in your kitchen. This could be a glass bowl or a striking cake stand that is packed with fresh and colourful fruit. Think apples, bananas, oranges, peaches, and pears.
Keep that display centrepiece on your counter or island and let it be the first thing anyone sees upon entering the kitchen. They are sure to rethink that muffin if that beautiful display of fresh fruit and veggies are closer.
Just remember to keep replenishing that bowl with the fruits/veggies that are in season.
We all know that spices can enhance the quality of food fantastically. So, keep some fresh herbs and spices handy in your cooking space. Herbs make healthy food much more savoury and tasty, which can help you to cut out those less healthy choices like salt and butter.
And here on homify we have mentioned the importance of keeping fresh plants in your interior spaces. Well, those kitchen plants might as well be your little herb garden, ripe and ready to help you conjure up world-class (and mighty healthy) dishes.
Just remember that growing herb plants need fresh air and sunlight to thrive, so be sure to select the best spot for your growing herb family. Otherwise, if you’re not the green thumb kind, opting to keep herbs in nicely decorated jars in a cabinet or on your counter can be equally welcoming to your new healthy lifestyle.
Let’s see which steps to take to: Have your own herb garden at home.
Working on that healthy, multi-course meal won’t be too enjoyable for you if you’re struggling to see what you’re doing. And since you’ll be working with food and sharp utensils, clear vision is rather important!
Bring some good and bright lighting into your kitchen. Whether it’s ceiling downlighters or some additional table lamps, casting a warm and luminous glow on your culinary treats is sure to make them look more appetizing. The right lighting can even make an ordinary salad look scrumptious!
If you use your kitchen for eating too, we recommend a dimmer on that light switch. This is a great and inexpensive way to turn the lights a bit lower when sitting down to that healthy meal you worked so hard on. Or even a candle or two to set a nice mood! Who says they’re only for special occasions?
The same way that your new healthy display piece will lure you away from unhealthy snacks is how you need to go about organising your pantry. Stock it in a neat and attractive way to steer clear off a cluttered look, but be sure to keep those healthy items front and centre, allowing the eye to make immediate contact with them upon opening those pantry doors.
Keep your low-calorie snacks within easy reach, and hide those unhealthy treats on the very bottom or top shelves. Out of sight, out of mind!
homify hint: Shop small. Your pantry doesn’t need to hold two months’ worth of groceries and food. Plus, the more stocked it is, the more chances you have of overeating! The idea is to keep all items in your pantry constantly in use, filling the space you have with whatever healthy foods you might need. Buy in bulk only the stuff you use often, such as milk.
A lot of us have to watch our serving sizes and calorie intakes, and a great way to achieve this is to use a food scale. Why? Because too many people eat servings that are much larger than recommended amounts. And a food scale is just the thing to keep your portions under control.
Another trick is to use smaller plates to trick your mind into thinking that you’re eating your fill. Most adults will eat 92% of what’s dished up on their plate, and using a smaller plate can help you to eat less. However, this trick probably won’t work on your health levels if you stack that smaller plate with chocolates and cakes!
homify hint: Bring out those healthy appliances. Have your blender ripe and ready on your counter for that health smoothie you have every morning, and keep the other tools you need (slow cooker, food processor, etc.) nearby. Having to dig through cluttered cabinets to make a healthy meal will only make those healthy habits last so long.