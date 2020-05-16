6 building materials for your cost-effective newly-built home

Fortunately South Africa is not an earthquake-prone area, which is why our country still regards brick as one of the safest building materials – and one of the cheapest. But also consider the fact that brick is fireproof and very sturdy against severe weather conditions. Yes, it might cost a tad more than other options like vinyl siding, yet it’s much more durable and stronger.

In terms of cost, brick prices can vary considerably depending on supplier, quality and location, yet overall traditional red bricks are the most affordable. When you budget for a brick home, just ensure that you factor in labour cost as well, since building an entire home out of brick is not regarded as your average little DIY project and does require the presence (and skills, and experience… ) of a professional.

Speaking of DIYing it, better check out these 9 considerations before you build your dream deck.