A touch of modern class in suburbia

Our daily dose of inspiration comes from one of South Africa’s most esteemed (and busiest) interior design firms: CKW Lifestyle. Bringing over 30 years’ expertise to every project, CKW Lifestyle consists of an in-house interior design service that also offers additional services in structural elements, interior architecture, bespoke furniture designs, and more.
Originally established as Craig Whitehead Interiors in Johannesburg in 1996, it didn’t take long for the firm to evolve and become the prestigious professional it is today. No wonder that one of CKW Lifestyle’s projects has been shortlisted for the International Design Awards 2020, which is was originally planned to be hosted in London in September 2020.
Today, we take a look back at one of CKW Lifestyle’s older projects: a modern classic home that got a deluxe makeover!
Originally built in the 1950s, this suburban dwelling was in desperate need of some modern updates. And style. And functionality.
Fortunately, the original structure did provide some classy features which had to stay, including a gabled roof, rich parquet flooring, and the correct placement of windows to allow a rich sunny glow to flood indoors.
So, what was added / changed in order to up the elegance factor? How about these bespoke furnishings and eye-catching decorations that provide just the right amount of glimmer?
Changing our perspective, we get to appreciate the rich style (and amount) of decorations scattered about. And don't overlook the colour concept either—how fantastically do those dark-hued features enhance the lighter, subtler palette of the adjoining living room?
It always warms our hearts when we see touches of Mother Nature scattered about a freshly designed space. Case in point, this elegant flower arrangement in an equally graceful vase complementing the summery colours depicted in the wall art right above the fireplace mantel.
Adding detail and character to quirky spaces, like a corner, needn't be tricky. Of course looking at what a first-rate firm like CKW Lifestyle does with a corner like this also serves to inspire (what with the delicate lighting, subtle-yet-detailed wall art, dark and glimmering surface of that table, etc.), especially once you take a closer look and see how this corner can become a hot spot during happy hour (hint: look down).
Chatting with a friend over some tea? Playing board games with your loved one over a glass of wine? How about getting comfy on a couch / chair with your favourite book? This newly styled living space can be the ideal venue for all these actions, and more!
Our favourite piece in here? Although very hard to choose just one, we picked that shell chair in the opposite corner with its seemingly glowing fabric, patterned scatter cushion, and overall welcoming design (that warm glow of the lighting fixtures definitely helps!).
