A touch of modern class in suburbia

Our daily dose of inspiration comes from one of South Africa’s most esteemed (and busiest) interior design firms: CKW Lifestyle. Bringing over 30 years’ expertise to every project, CKW Lifestyle consists of an in-house interior design service that also offers additional services in structural elements, interior architecture, bespoke furniture designs, and more.

Originally established as Craig Whitehead Interiors in Johannesburg in 1996, it didn’t take long for the firm to evolve and become the prestigious professional it is today. No wonder that one of CKW Lifestyle’s projects has been shortlisted for the International Design Awards 2020, which is was originally planned to be hosted in London in September 2020.

Today, we take a look back at one of CKW Lifestyle’s older projects: a modern classic home that got a deluxe makeover!