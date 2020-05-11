9 considerations before you build your dream deck

Winter might be approaching, but we are already looking forward to the warmer weather later in the year. That’s when we South Africans come out and do our al fresco thing with so much pride, whether it’s a pool party with friends or a wine-and-dine date with that special someone.

And speaking of outdoor fun, today we thought we’d focus on the planning that needs to go into the designing and building of an outdoor deck or patio. From budgeting and material choices to DIYing and calling in the professionals, let’s see 9 very important things to consider before you start planning your spring party on that dream deck.