14 mind-blowing storage ideas that will improve your small home

Isn't it amazing how much clutter we accumulate throughout our lives?

Despite our best efforts to minimise impulse buying, we always end up with more than our homes can hold. This wouldn't be a problem if we all lived in palatial mansions, but the vast majority of us have to try and cram a life's worth of clothes, books, and trinkets into small homes and apartments. Sometimes, it can feel like we are trying to achieve the impossible, and it's tempting to give up altogether and let the clutter take over. Hold that thought! It doesn't have to be this way. With a little effort and ingenuity, it's possible to create truly wonderful storage solutions that conceal all of your stuff without imposing upon your limited space… and without breaking the bank. Check out these amazing storage ideas for the ultimate in small home inspiration…