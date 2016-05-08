Luxury Meets Extravagance

The backyard of this home is like something out of a movie! We are expecting James Bond to poke his head out or a super model to be sipping on a cocktail on one of the pool loungers.

And yet, this is a backyard that you could have in your own home, with a little bit of expertise and a little bit of imagination.

If you have backyard with a little bit of space, you can build your own swimming pool in your garden. The size of your swimming pool depends on the size of your backyard. Check out these tips on: How to build a swimming pool in your backyard.

Pair your swimming pool with some trendy and durable outside furniture, including a table and chairs and pool loungers, and you have yourself a little piece of paradise right in your back garden.