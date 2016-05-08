Luxury Meets Extravagance

Mexican architects Grupo Arquidecture are experts at creating beautiful homes and integrating nature and the outdoors into their designs.
Today, we are going to look at an exquisite home that is just as beautiful inside as it is outside. Each area of the home flows seamlessly into the next, creating a wonderful ambiance and a cozy atmosphere.
So let us explore!
The backyard of this home is like something out of a movie! We are expecting James Bond to poke his head out or a super model to be sipping on a cocktail on one of the pool loungers.
And yet, this is a backyard that you could have in your own home, with a little bit of expertise and a little bit of imagination.
If you have backyard with a little bit of space, you can build your own swimming pool in your garden. The size of your swimming pool depends on the size of your backyard. Check out these tips on: How to build a swimming pool in your backyard.
Pair your swimming pool with some trendy and durable outside furniture, including a table and chairs and pool loungers, and you have yourself a little piece of paradise right in your back garden.
If we examine the back garden a little bit closer, in the daylight, we can see that the designers have opted for a gorgeous, tiled patio finished in a stone colour. This contrasts beautifully with the very blue swimming pool and the very green (and manicured) lawn.
Remember that it's important to really consider what material you put around your swimming pool. It should dry quickly and be non-slip so that you don't have any accidents when you're running around chasing the kids or jumping in the pool.
The home itself also features beautiful, big glass windows and doors which open the house up onto the outside area. This is fantastic for social events as well as for the flow of the house.
If we move inside the house, we can see that it is a very cool and trendy space with industrial chic cement floors, mosaic tiled walls and beautiful, intricately crafted pieces of furniture.
From the outside, we saw the large glass windows and doors and now, from the inside, we can see how they have a profound effect on the interior. They allow sunlight to filter into this space, creating a very light and cheerful home.
While there are divisions between the rooms, the designers have opted for glass or light, wooden slats, so that they are still interchangeable. The divisions are almost transparent, making them very subtle. This is a great tip for the living space of the home as it separates the rooms but still allows it to remain open plan.
If we move into this space, we can see how a living room, dining room and bar all open up onto the patio, providing a large, social space when the doors to the patio are open.
The designers have opted for tiled floors and very traditional furniture, including leather sofas, dark wood bar stools and bar and a glass dining room table. For a large house, this is a very classic look.
You'll notice that the designers have also installed sleek ceiling fans, which provide cool air in summer. This is a must for South Africa! Install fashionable ceiling fans and allow them to run during the warm summer nights, creating a very comfortable space for the whole family.
Lighting is also incredibly important in the living room, dining room and bar. The designs have installed ceiling lamps that drop down, which create ambiance and atmosphere as well as a soft glow. This is much better than bright, overhead lights that make guests feel like they are sitting under a spotlight!
Check out these 7 ways to save money furnishing a living room.
We end our tour back at outside where we can see just how cozy and quaint the patio is. There are also ceiling fans out here, so you'd never get too hot relaxing in this space!
The designers have opted for very neutral furniture—brown, wooden and wicker pieces that are topped with cushy, cream pillows. Tip: Make sure you put your pillows from your outside furniture away at night or when you're not at the house, to protect them from the elements.
For a splash of colour, the designers have included a gorgeous piece of art, which they've hung on the wall. They've also placed beautiful pot plants around this space, adding a natural touch of green. You can do this in any room of the house! Include vases of flowers or pots of plants to create a fresh and natural form of decor.
This is a home that works together in perfect harmony.