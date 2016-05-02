A small apartment turns a new leaf

We hope you love before and after projects as much as we do, dear homify readers, because today we will bring you a beautiful one! It must be a dream come true to own an apartment in Paris. Just imagine the benefits of proximity to some of the world's most treasured cultural gems. Being a part of this age-old and romantic city must be rewarding in itself.

Owning an apartment in this famous city also means that the likelihood is greater that it will be an older building. So, maybe you have an apartment in the perfect location, but it needs an appearance update. Fortunately, there are interior architects like Transition Interior Design who can completely transform a home's interior, allowing you to have your stake in the historic city while also enjoying modern and trendy interiors.

The designers tried their hands at one such apartment in Lamartine, and the results were extraordinary. Join us to take a look!