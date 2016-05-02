A small apartment turns a new leaf

We hope you love before and after projects as much as we do, dear homify readers, because today we will bring you a beautiful one! It must be a dream come true to own an apartment in Paris. Just imagine the benefits of proximity to some of the world's most treasured cultural gems. Being a part of this age-old and romantic city must be rewarding in itself.
Owning an apartment in this famous city also means that the likelihood is greater that it will be an older building. So, maybe you have an apartment in the perfect location, but it needs an appearance update. Fortunately, there are interior architects like Transition Interior Design who can completely transform a home's interior, allowing you to have your stake in the historic city while also enjoying modern and trendy interiors.
The designers tried their hands at one such apartment in Lamartine, and the results were extraordinary. Join us to take a look!
Here we can see the living space of the apartment during the renovation. Although this is surely not what the place looked like before they started stripping it down for the makeover, it gives us a good idea of the size of the space and the materials used for the floor and walls.
It doesn't take a fine sense of style to realise and admit that the colour used for the walls is very uninspiring. The dusty salmon colour adds nothing to the space.
We can also see a division in the floor space, where the different materials used demarcate separate areas in the apartment, in this case, the bedroom and the living room. This division does not, however, allow for privacy in the bedroom. The flooring on either side also look dull and poorly maintained throughout.
The space afterward looks completely different, as if we moved to another apartment! Not only had the previous space been divided, but the flat also looks as if it is more spacious than we saw before. The designers had put up a glass-panelled wall to separate the bedroom from the living room area. This is a clever move indeed, since the transparent materials allows for the continuation of space without impinging on perceived space, whilst curtains can be closed when privacy is required for the bedroom.
The furnishing and decoration of the living room is playful with taste, making use of soft pastel colours and abstract designs.
The flooring here has been replaced with wooden laminate, giving the space a sophisticated look with a material that is also durable and wear-resistant.
Here we get a view of the apartment's kitchen before the renovation. It was a poorly-planned space, enclosed in a small room with awkward angles, and it looks like it could be a 3D puzzle just to open any of the cabinets. This room is clearly in the old style of interior architecture where each space had to comprise of its own separate room. It is not a style that works with such small apartments, however, since it only serves to encourage claustrophobia.
The use of appliances and storage space is also irrational, and the cabinetry overbearing. It seems like as much as possible was pushed into the space, irrespective of use and practicality.
After the intervention, the kitchen is unrecognisable. The walls enclosing that tiny kitchen had been taken down, and the it now forms part of the larger, open-plan space of the apartment. This is much more fitting for the size of the home, and is also much more conducive to creating a coherent whole in the apartment.
The cabinetry in the new kitchen is of a light timber, and the cabinets are streamlined to take up less space. The kitchen appliances are also incorporated into the cabinets and counter space.
The kitchen is furnished and decorated with retro items, including cone-shaped brass ceiling lamps hanging over the kitchen counter, a pastel-blue enamel kettle and toaster, and geometric ceramic tiles in the splashback area. This gives the space a quirky and fun atmosphere.
The last room we will view of this Parisian apartment transformation, is the bathroom. As can be expected, the bathroom space is rather small, since the entire apartment consists of a mere 36 square meters of floor area. Regardless of the limitations of size, we'd certainly expect more from the bathroom area than what we see in this image. The tiles used for the walls and floor do not complement one another, although the colour is fairly similar and dull.
The toilet and sink installed her are also bulky and takes up most of the space, whilst also having limited room to move around it. Efficient storage space is also lacking.
As we could see in the before picture, the designers didn't have much space to work with. In spite of this, they managed to create a modern and trendy space that takes advantage of what little space is available to make it a comfortable room.
Firstly, the walls and ceiling were painted white to expand the space and make the room feel larger than it actually is. In addition to this, a large mirror was placed above the sink to reflect more light and expand visual boundaries. High above the back wall two wooden shelves are inserted for clever storage space.
The flooring in the new bathroom is something special. The geometric vinyl tiles are perfect for use in the bathroom, and the colours and pattern are well-suited to the space. This interesting design is the perfect contrast to the white walls.
