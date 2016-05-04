A Remarkable Family Home

Mexican architects, Grupo Arquidecture, are on point when it comes to designing architecture with clean lines, modern finishes and a touch of warmth and class.
Today we are going to visit a home that looks like a fort from the outside, but reveals all sorts of beauties and treasures from the inside.
From the outside of the home, we can see that privacy plays a very important role for the inhabitants of this home. The home is made up of large white walls, which are offset by chocolate brown gates and a large, stone facade that features the number of home. Don't you love the little touch of greenery in the form of plants outside? Landscaping the exterior of your home can make or break the first impression that people have of your home.
While there are windows featured throughout this home, they are not visible from the street thanks to the high perimetre wall. This is a great design for South African homes. Looking for something similar? Have a look at these home borders that offer style and privacy.
If we move into the home, we can see that the large perimetre walls give way to a beautiful interior that vacillates between inside and outside spaces. In this living room, the designers have chosen a very neutral shell for the inside of the home—white tiles, glass windows and doors and silver ceiling fans.
This neutral interior has been paired with gorgeous, emerald green sofas, black pot plants and olive green cushions. It almost feels like we are in a conservatory!
Plants also play a prominent role in this space, adding natural decor throughout the interior. This works beautifully with the natural light that streams into the home through the large glass windows.
If we move out of the doors from the living room, we can see just how fabulous the outside patio space is as well as how this whole section of the home is made up of glass windows and doors.
Patches of lawn intersperse patches of tiled flooring. This is the perfect eclectic combination, creating green spaces as well as spaces for dining on the patio. Little pot plants are dotted around the outside space, adding a bit of style and glamour to it.
The designers have utilised all of the space available to them out here, creating an outdoor sanctuary. There is even a swimming pool in the corner of this space!
This living area—a more relaxed space where the family can curl up in front of the television or read their books on a Sunday afternoon—is made up of dark wooden furniture and burnt orange sofas. The sofas are furnished with brown cushions—subtle and sophisticated.
This view also shows us that apart from the large glass windows and doors that we've already seen, there are also long, narrow windows that run along the upper section of the home. This allows even more light to flow into this space.
There is also a fabulous television and surround sound in this space—a must for any home. You want to be able to enjoy movie nights and parties with the best technology possible.
We end off our tour in the kitchen cum dining room—a beautiful, social space. The burnt orange table cloth and the dark wooden chairs are reminiscent of the living room colours. The kitchen is quite neutral, with beige granite counter tops and cream cabinets. There is a kitchen island that separates the kitchen space from the dining room—a very modern feature. It allows the two spaces to work together as one, while still keeping them distinct from one another.
The designers have paid careful attention to the dining room decor, adding two pieces of artwork that fit into the colour scheme. Have a look through these homify dining room products for inspiration for your own home.
This home is a true haven—a fort from the rest of the world.