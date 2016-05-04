A Remarkable Family Home

Mexican architects, Grupo Arquidecture, are on point when it comes to designing architecture with clean lines, modern finishes and a touch of warmth and class.

Today we are going to visit a home that looks like a fort from the outside, but reveals all sorts of beauties and treasures from the inside.

Victoria Beckham once said, I want a big house with a moat and dragons and a fort to keep people out.

She should have met these architects…