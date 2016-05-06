​The Sleek And Sexy Home

When it comes to houses, we all want beauty. Functionality is important, of course, but aesthetic quality is something that most of us deem non-negotiable.
But architectural beauty, like everything else, is in the eye of the beholder. Modern, rustic, Scandinavian, country… different styles for different tastes – and that is a fantastic thing, because can you just imagine what it would be like to have everybody love the same designs?
But our showcase for today is definitely a design that can crawl into the hearts of anybody who appreciates structural beauty. Mexican firm Grupo Architecture has done some of their best work in this creation: a sleek and contemporary home, with a major focus on integrating the interior spaces with the exterior ones.
But enough chit-chat, time to see some visual stimulation!
We kick off our tour with a look at the garden area – and what a view! Our architects took a plot that measures 434-square metres in size, and turned it into a contemporary paradise.
Crisp concrete structures, elegant stone surfaces, graceful wooden patios… they all flow perfectly together to create an elegant layout of not only style, but substance.
What a place to host a pool party or al fresco dinner!
White concrete, natural stone, and a strong linear design continue throughout the facade, as can be seen here in the garage. Wide enough to house three cars and long enough for extra parking, this garage does not hold back in terms of flaunting style.
We love how the rigid structure of the house offsets with the soft naturalness of the trees. Their lush greens are emphasised even further thanks to the ingenious placement of exterior lighting.
But of course a stunning facade will only get you so far – it’s what’s inside that really counts. Luckily there’s no cause for panic, as the living room has us completely floored upon first sight.
Clean lines continue to make a smart and elegant impression, only this time they’re joined by glamorous furnishings and decadent décor. Whether wood, leather, steel or glass, the interior space flaunts a multitude of materials and textures that ensures the style level on the inside sufficiently matches the bar set by the exterior spaces.
A clean and soothing neutral palette adorns every surface, with tranquil whites and serene creams doing its best to up our relaxation levels.
Since space is so elegantly shared by all the rooms, it would be a total shame to opt for a boxed-in staircase. So, instead we are treated to this open-riser with a half-landing that is adorned with dark wood and chic metal.
The neutral palette continues to do its fabulous work in this informal seating space, which seemingly functions as a second living room.
And don’t overlook that breathtaking double-storey window behind the staircase, which ensures a decadent dose of natural lighting is shared with the interiors.
Taking its cue from the staircase, the kitchen island also flaunts a delicious dark timber. And what a stylish choice, as it works superbly well with the stainless steel appliances and snow-white counter- and floor surfaces.
Don’t forget to cast your eyes on our delectable range of kitchens here on homify, available in a variety of styles.
As we’ve noted, a major focus of the architects was on integrating the interior spaces with the exterior ones. And as we can see here, the social areas (living room, dining room, etc.) open up most fabulously onto the courtyard, which boasts an outstanding style of stones, wooden deck, and fresh vegetation.
Be sure to see these: Eye-catching garden ideas you should consider.