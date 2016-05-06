​The Sleek And Sexy Home

When it comes to houses, we all want beauty. Functionality is important, of course, but aesthetic quality is something that most of us deem non-negotiable.

But architectural beauty, like everything else, is in the eye of the beholder. Modern, rustic, Scandinavian, country… different styles for different tastes – and that is a fantastic thing, because can you just imagine what it would be like to have everybody love the same designs?

But our showcase for today is definitely a design that can crawl into the hearts of anybody who appreciates structural beauty. Mexican firm Grupo Architecture has done some of their best work in this creation: a sleek and contemporary home, with a major focus on integrating the interior spaces with the exterior ones.

But enough chit-chat, time to see some visual stimulation!